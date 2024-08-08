Potbelly Corporation Reports Results For Second Fiscal Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 additional new franchise shop commitments in the second quarter 9 shop openings year-to-date through August 8th CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), (“Potbelly” or the“Company”) the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today reported results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Key highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to June 25, 2023:

Average Weekly Sales (AWS) increased 0.6% to $26,110 and, inclusive of the impact of refranchising 26 former company locations since Q1 2023.

Total revenues decreased by 5.5% to $119.7 million compared to $126.6 million.



Company-operated sandwich shop sales, net decreased $9.2 million or 7.4% driven by the short-term impact of last year's refranchising which included the sale of 26 company shops since Q1 2023.

Franchise royalties, fees and rent income increased $2.2 million or 117.4% driven by a 53% increase in franchised units.

Same-store sales in the second quarter increased 0.4%.

GAAP net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $34.7 million compared to $2.2 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.13 compared to $0.07. These increases were inclusive of a $31.3 million income tax benefit for the release of the Company's tax valuation allowance in Q2 2024.

Adjusted net income1 attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $2.5 million compared to $2.0 million. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $0.08 compared to $0.07. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 5.9% to $8.5 million compared to $8.0 million.



(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the accompanying financial tables. For a discussion of why we consider them useful, see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation, commented,“The hard work and dedication of our team members during the second quarter enabled us to continue our growth in three key areas of the business. We grew same-store sales by 0.4%, we posted our 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year shop margin expansion, and we opened four new shops to go along with franchise commitments for 22 additional shops. As we look ahead to the second half of 2024 and beyond, despite the challenging macro environment, we remain incredibly confident in the future of our brand. First and foremost, our customer satisfaction scores continue to indicate that our customers love our food and service. Second, our digital channels including our Potbelly Perks loyalty program remain a key driver of our business. And finally, we are seeing success with new shop openings, which on average, are outperforming our expectations. In short, we remain focused on executing our Five-Pillar Strategy as we grow our brand to create value for stakeholders.”

Financial Outlook

The company introduces 3Q'24 and updated 2024 guidance below, while reiterating the previously provided long-term growth ranges.

3Q'24 Guidance Same Store Sales % Growth -3.5% to -1.5% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $6.5M - $8.0M





2024 Guidance Same Store Sales % Growth -1.5% to +0.5% New Unit Growth At least 30 shops Adjusted EBITDA (2) $27.0M to $30.0M





(2) Quarterly and full-year guidance set forth above reflect the impact of refranchising 33 former company locations in 2023; the 53rd week in 2023, which will not recur in 2024; increased costs associated with the Company's investment in development efforts to support sustained franchise growth and a $1.1 million settlement gain in the first quarter 2024 with a third-party software provider. The effect of 2023 refranchising is most pronounced in the first three quarters of 2024.

Development Update

During the second quarter, the Company opened four Potbelly shops which brings the total number of new shops to seven through the end of the second quarter and to nine year-to-date through August 8, 2024. In addition, during the second quarter, the Company signed shop commitments for a total of 22 new Potbelly shops bringing the total number of new shop commitments signed in 2024 to 54. As of June 30, 2024, Potbelly has 663 open and committed shops representing an increase of 25% over the second quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 86 thousand shares of its common stock for a total of approximately $0.7 million. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $19.3 million under its share repurchase program.

The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of common stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 425 shops in the United States including more than 80 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at .

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this press release:



Revenues – represents net company-operated sandwich shop sales and our franchise royalties and fees. Net company-operated shop sales consist of food and beverage sales, net of promotional allowances and employee meals. Franchise royalties and fees consist of royalty income, franchise fee, and other fees collected from franchisees including advertising and rent.

Company-operated comparable store sales or same-store traffic – an operating measure that represents the change in year-over-year sales or entrée counts for the comparable company-operated store base open for 15 months or longer. In fiscal years that include a 53rd week, the last week of the fourth quarter and fiscal year is excluded from the year-over-year comparisons so that the time periods are consistent. In fiscal years that follow a 53-week year, the current period sales are compared to the trailing 52-week sales to compare against the most closely comparable weeks from the prior calendar year.

Average Weekly Sales (AWS) – an operating measure that represents the average weekly sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period.

Average Unit Volume (AUV) – an operating measure that represents the average annual sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period.

System-wide sales – an operating measure that represents the sum of sales generated by company-operated shops and sales generated by franchised shops, net of all promotional allowances, discounts, and employee meals. Net sales from franchised shops are not included in total revenues. Rather, revenues are limited to the royalties, fees and other income collected from franchisees.

EBITDA – a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA – a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes, adjusted to eliminate the impact of other items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying business performance.

Shop-level profit (loss) – a non-GAAP measure that represents income (loss) from operations excluding franchise royalties and fees, franchise support, marketing and rent expenses, general and administrative expenses, depreciation expense, pre-opening costs, restructuring costs, loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities and impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment and shop closures.

Shop-level profit (loss) margin – a non-GAAP measure that represents shop-level profit expressed as a percentage of net company-operated sandwich shop sales.

Adjusted net income (loss) – a non-GAAP measure that represents net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring costs, impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment, shop closures, and other items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including the income tax effects of those adjustments and the change in our income tax valuation allowance.

Adjusted diluted EPS – a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of fully dilutive common shares outstanding. Shop commitments – an operating measure that represents the number of company and franchise shops that are committed to be developed. For franchise shops, a shop development area agreement (SDAA) or standalone franchise agreement represents a commitment. For company shops, a commitment is made through a good faith combination of business decision-making and capital allocation needed to develop and operate a new shop location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Within this press release, we make reference to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net income, shop-level profit, and shop-level profit margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in that they provide for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate the Company's performance and in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges and other items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters and which we do not believe are reflective of underlying business performance. Management uses shop-level profit and shop-level profit margin as key metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our shops, to evaluate our shop performance across periods and to evaluate our shop financial performance against our competitors.

Accordingly, the Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, is a useful financial analysis tool that can assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance and underlying prospects. This analysis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. This analysis, as well as the other information in this press release, should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and footnotes contained in the documents that the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table,“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures.” Because the Company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the Company's reported earnings in future periods, the Company is not providing a reconciliation for the 2024 guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent the Company's expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“seeks,”“intends,”“plans,”“strives,”“goal,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“projects” or“anticipates” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release may include, among others, statements relating to our (i) future financial position and results of operations, (ii) 3Q'24 and full year 2024 outlook and guidance and (iii) expectations regarding our new stock repurchase program.

By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement, due to reasons including, but not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; compliance with our Credit Agreement covenants; competition; general economic conditions; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy; the success of our initiatives to increase sales and traffic; changes in commodity, energy and other costs; our ability to attract and retain management and employees; consumer reaction to industry-related public health issues and perceptions of food safety; our ability to manage our growth; reputational and brand issues; price and availability of commodities; consumer confidence and spending patterns; and weather conditions. In addition, there may be other factors of which we are presently unaware or that we currently deem immaterial that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the results referenced in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations are reasonable, we may not achieve our plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other risk factors described from time to time in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings, all of which are available on our website at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Margin Analysis – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 30,

2024 % of

Revenue Jun 25,

2023 % of

Revenue Jun 30,

2024 % of Revenue Jun 25,

2023 % of Revenue Revenues Sandwich shop sales, net $ 115,536 96.5 % $ 124,709 98.5 % $ 223,113 96.6 % $ 241,656 98.7 % Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,161 3.5 1,914 1.5 7,737 3.4 3,237 1.3 Total revenues 119,697 100.0 126,623 100.0 230,850 100.0 244,893 100.0 Expenses (Percentages stated as a percent of sandwich shop sales, net) Sandwich shop operating expenses, excluding depreciation Food, beverage and packaging costs 31,306 27.1 34,903 28.0 60,576 27.2 67,523 27.9 Labor and related expenses 32,313 28.0 37,866 30.4 64,566 28.9 74,368 30.8 Occupancy expenses 12,543 10.9 13,083 10.5 24,257 10.9 26,393 10.9 Other operating expenses 21,264 18.4 20,925 16.8 41,093 18.4 41,409 17.1 (Percentages stated as a percent of total revenues) Franchise support, rent and marketing expenses 3,001 2.5 1,215 1.0 5,538 2.4 1,806 0.7 General and administrative expenses 11,866 9.9 11,695 9.2 23,413 10.1 21,664 8.8 Depreciation expense 3,016 2.5 2,887 2.3 6,027 2.6 5,857 2.4 Pre-opening costs 96 NM 33 NM 96 NM 55 NM Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities 28 NM 14 NM 161 NM 963 0.4 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures 145 0.1 658 0.5 886 0.4 1,703 0.7 Total expenses 115,578 96.6 123,279 97.4 226,613 98.2 241,741 98.7 Income from operations 4,119 3.4 3,344 2.6 4,237 1.8 3,152 NM Interest expense, net 181 0.2 1,011 0.8 545 0.2 1,678 0.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt - NM - NM 2,376 NM 239 NM Income before income taxes 3,938 3.3 2,333 1.8 1,316 0.6 1,235 0.5 Income tax expense (benefit) (30,982 ) (25.9 ) (48 ) NM (30,931 ) (13.4 ) 57 NM Net income 34,920 29.2 2,381 1.9 32,247 14.0 1,178 0.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 208 0.2 165 0.1 302 0.1 288 0.1 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation $ 34,712 29.0 % $ 2,216 1.8 % $ 31,945 13.9 % $ 890 0.4 % Net income per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.16 $ 0.08 $ 1.07 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.07 $ 1.04 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,926 29,199 29,903 29,053 Diluted 30,714 30,088 30,842 29,776 "NM" - Amount is not meaningful





Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except par value data) Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,322 $ 33,788 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $20 and $26 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively 8,973 7,960 Inventories 3,353 3,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,445 7,828 Assets classified as held-for-sale - - Total current assets 28,093 53,092 Property and equipment, net 46,730 45,087 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 137,199 144,390 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 3,404 3,404 Goodwill 2,053 2,056 Restricted cash 749 749 Deferred tax assets 30,976 - Deferred expenses, net and other assets 5,406 3,681 Total assets $ 254,610 $ 252,460 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,216 $ 9,927 Accrued expenses 30,149 35,377 Short-term operating lease liabilities 23,539 24,525 Current portion of long-term debt - 1,250 Total current liabilities 62,904 71,078 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,000 19,168 Long-term operating lease liabilities 133,222 142,050 Other long-term liabilities 6,782 6,070 Total liabilities 206,908 238,367 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value-authorized 200,000 shares; outstanding 29,944 and 29,364 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 397 389 Warrants 1,745 2,219 Additional paid-in-capital 467,550 462,583 Treasury stock, held at cost, 10,354 and 10,077 shares as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively (119,538 ) (116,701 ) Accumulated deficit (301,852 ) (333,797 ) Total stockholders' equity 48,302 14,693 Non-controlling interest (600 ) (600 ) Total equity 47,702 14,093 Total liabilities and equity $ 254,610 $ 252,460





Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands) For the Year to Date Ended Jun 30, 2024 Jun 25, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 32,247 $ 1,178 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 6,027 5,857 Noncash lease expense 12,568 12,386 Deferred income tax (31,251 ) (81 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,192 2,216 Asset impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures 463 1,061 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities 162 936 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,376 224 Other operating activities 130 209 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,035 ) (1,862 ) Inventories 169 281 Prepaid expenses and other assets (900 ) (240 ) Accounts payable (522 ) (1,222 ) Operating lease liabilities (14,540 ) (13,707 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,236 ) 4,786 Net cash provided by operating activities: 3,850 12,022 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,687 ) (7,281 ) Proceeds from sale of refranchised shops and other assets 227 1,362 Net cash used in investing activities: (8,460 ) (5,919 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under Revolving Facility 7,000 - Borrowings under Term Loan - 25,000 Borrowings under Former Credit Facility - 14,600 Repayments under Revolving Facility (3,000 ) - Repayments under Term Loan (22,827 ) - Repayments under Former Credit Facility - (23,150 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (623 ) (2,204 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,309 961 Employee taxes on certain stock-based payment arrangements (1,710 ) (976 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (302 ) (318 ) Principal payments made for Term Loan - (625 ) Treasury Stock repurchase (703 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities: (20,856 ) 13,288 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,466 ) 19,391 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 34,537 15,619 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,071 $ 35,010 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 553 $ 245 Interest paid $ 493 $ 1,446 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid liability for purchases of property and equipment $ 803 $ 1,035 Unpaid liability for employee taxes on certain stock-based payment arrangements $ 424 $ 149





Potbelly Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year To Date Ended Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation, as reported $ 34,712 $ 2,216 $ 31,945 $ 890 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) 145 658 886 1,703 Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) - - 2,376 239 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 28 14 161 963 Total adjustments before income tax 173 672 3,423 2,905 Income tax adjustments(4) (32,361 ) (857 ) (32,615 ) (1,180 ) Total adjustments after income tax (32,188 ) (185 ) (29,192 ) 1,725 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation $ 2,524 $ 2,031 $ 2,753 $ 2,615 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share, basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Shares used in computing adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share: Basic 29,926 29,199 29,903 29,053 Diluted 30,714 30,088 30,842 29,776





For the Quarter Ended For the Year To Date Ended Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation, as reported $ 34,712 $ 2,216 $ 31,945 $ 890 Depreciation expense 3,016 2,887 6,027 5,857 Interest expense, net 181 1,011 545 1,678 Income tax (benefit) expense (30,982 ) (48 ) (30,931 ) 57 EBITDA $ 6,927 $ 6,066 $ 7,586 $ 8,482 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) 145 658 886 1,703 Stock-based compensation expense 1,421 1,305 3,192 2,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) - - 2,376 239 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 28 14 161 963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,521 $ 8,043 $ 14,201 $ 13,603





Potbelly Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year To Date Ended Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Income from operations [A] $ 4,119 $ 3,344 $ 4,237 $ 3,152 Income from operations margin [A÷B] 3.4 % 2.6 % 1.8 % 1.3 % Less: Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,161 1,914 7,737 3,237 Franchise support, rent and marketing expenses 3,001 1,215 5,538 1,806 General and administrative expenses 11,866 11,695 23,413 21,664 Depreciation expense 3,016 2,887 6,027 5,857 Pre-opening costs 96 33 96 55 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 28 14 161 963 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) 145 658 886 1,703 Shop-level profit [C] $ 18,110 $ 17,932 $ 32,621 $ 31,963 Total revenues [B] $ 119,697 $ 126,623 $ 230,850 $ 244,893 Less: Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 4,161 1,914 7,737 3,237 Sandwich shop sales, net [D] $ 115,536 $ 124,709 $ 223,113 $ 241,656 Shop-level profit margin [C÷D] 15.7 % 14.4 % 14.6 % 13.2 %





Potbelly Corporation

Selected Operating Data – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except shop counts) For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Selected Operating Data Revenue Data: Company-operated comparable store sales 0.4 % 12.9 % 0.1 % 17.2 % System-Wide Sales Sales from company-operated shops, net $ 115,536 $ 124,709 $ 223,113 $ 241,656 Sales from franchise shops, net 26,782 17,608 53,393 32,340 System-wide sales $ 142,318 $ 142,317 $ 276,506 $ 273,996





For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 25,

2023 Company-operated shops: Beginning of period 345 373 345 384 Openings 2 - 2 Shops sold to franchisee (1 ) - (1 ) (8 ) Closures (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) Shops at end of period 345 372 345 372 Franchised shops: Beginning of period 82 53 79 45 Openings 2 2 5 2 Shops sold to franchisee 1 - 1 8 Closures (1 ) - (1 ) Shops at end of period 84 55 84 55 System-wide shops: Beginning of period 427 426 424 429 Openings 4 2 7 2 Closures (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) Shops at end of period 429 427 429 427





Potbelly Corporation

Footnotes to the Press Release, Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures & Selected Operating Data

1) This adjustment includes costs related to impairment of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closure expenses. 2) This adjustment includes costs related to the loss recognized upon the termination of the Company's term loan and former credit agreement for 2024 and 2023, respectively. 3) This adjustment includes costs related to our plan to grow our franchise units domestically through multi-unit shop development area agreements, which may include refranchising certain company-operated shops. 4) This adjustment includes the tax impacts of the other adjustments listed above based on the Company's effective tax rate and the change in the Company's income tax valuation allowance during the period.