PDF Solutions® Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Financial Highlights of Second Quarter 2024



Analytics revenues of $38.1 million, up 3% over last year's comparable quarter

Quarterly revenues of $41.7 million, flat compared to last year's comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 71% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 75%

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18 Backlog of $243.2 million as of June 30, 2024



Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $41.7 million, compared to $41.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $41.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $38.1 million, compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $37.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 million, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 71%, compared to 67% for the first quarter of 2024 and 70% for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 75%, compared to 72% for the first quarter of 2024 and 74% for the second quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and a net income of $6.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $7.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $7.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024, were $117.9 million.

Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with the ongoing progress we are making with our customers. We reiterate our expectation that revenue for the second half of the year will grow by 20% over the comparable period of the prior year.” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Commentary Available Online

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)