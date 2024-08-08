Phunware Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, (“Phunware” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), the mobile experience that guides your customers through every step of their journey with you, announces its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid results and continued momentum in our business for the second quarter,” said Troy Reisner, Phunware CFO.“Our team continued to work hard to support our existing customers, including executing early renewals with three of our largest customers, which demonstrates the demand for and value of our product and services.”

623% and 939% increase in software bookings in 2Q24 and 1H24, respectively, vs. prior periods

10% increase in revenue to $1.0 million during 2Q2024 vs. 1Q2024

49% decline in total operating expenses to $3.4 million during 2Q24 from $6.6 million during 2Q23

60% decline in net loss to $2.6 million in 2Q24 vs. a net loss of $6.5M in 2Q23

($0.32) net loss from continuing operations per share in 2Q24 vs. a ($2.10) net loss per share from continuing operations in 2Q23 $20.4 million of cash on hand at June 30, 2024, vs. $3.9M at December 31, 2023

Appointed seasoned hospitality leader Paul Ruffino as strategic advisor to propel hospitality sector growth Added to the FTSE Russell Microcap Index after the market close on June 28, 2024

Phunware CEO Mike Snavely commented,“We continue to build on the momentum we began last quarter, driven by several major client renewals in the hospitality and healthcare sectors early in the second quarter. Our software bookings are up nearly 10x over the prior six-month period which is a testament to the effectiveness of our revamped sales team and evolving sales model, which continues to drive a strong pipeline while reducing the length of our sales cycle.

“Our go-forward strategy continues to evolve as we evaluate both the business coming in and the business we are actively pursuing, and we have begun to prudently activate our marketing spend, all designed to continue to encourage our current customers to renew early. We look forward to discussing our continued growth and demonstrate our increasing strength in the market, reminding customers and investors alike that we have long been leaders in this space and that we intend to continue to forge ahead as leaders in the mobile space,” Mr. Snavely concluded.

Phunware management will host a live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use Conference ID 4402319 to be joined into the Phunware conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at Phunware 2Q24 Earnings Webcast . A webcast earnings call replay will be available approximately one hour after the live call until August 8, 2025 with this same link.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2024 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (or 919-882-2331 for international callers) and using replay access code 50975.

Leading hospitality brands partner with Phunware to delight their guests with personalized mobile experiences. Phunware's mobile applications and SDKs leverage patented wayfinding and contextual engagement to guide guests to the right experience at the right time. Hotels, resorts, casinos, and convention centers can integrate their most important business systems to unify the guest journey, boost loyalty, and drive new revenue across their properties.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“expose,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under“Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

CORE IR

516-222-2560

