Cellectar Biosciences To Announce First Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Tuesday, August 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the of cancer, today announced that the company will provide a corporate update for the three months ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Management will also host a call with investors to discuss results and provide an overview at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Details for the call are as follows:



Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738 Webcast: Click HERE

A replay of the call will be available on Events section of the company's investor relations website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug ConjugateTM (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company's product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

