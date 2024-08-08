Avepoint Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our teams, the ongoing customer need for a strong data foundation, and the demand for our SaaS platform, which is designed to enhance data security and cyber resilience,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint.“Now more than ever, a successful AI strategy is dependent on high-quality, well-governed data and robust information management capabilities, which AvePoint has been establishing for companies around the world for more than two decades. The momentum we continue to see, coupled with our sustained focus on profitable growth, provides us with the confidence to again raise our full-year expectations for all key metrics.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenue : Total revenue was $78.0 million, up 20% from the second quarter of 2023. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $53.6 million, up 40% from the second quarter of 2023.



Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $59.0 million, compared to $45.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $59.4 million, compared to $46.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.2%, compared to 71.1% for the second quarter of 2023.



Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(2.1) million, compared to $(7.1) million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.2%, compared to 4.4% for the second quarter of 2023.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $230.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

Cash from operations : for the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company generated $23.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $9.3 million generated in the prior year period.



Second Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights



ARR as of June 30, 2024 was $290.1 million, up 23% year-over-year.



Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%. On a reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 86%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 109%.



AvePoint was named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list in the software industry , honoring organizations that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, and reflecting the Company's ongoing investment in its people.

AvePoint won its sixth global Microsoft Partner of the Year award , as the Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



Financial Outlook

The company is again raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects:



Total revenues of $82.0 million to $84.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 14% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income of $11.0 million to $12.0 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects:



Total ARR of $319.0 million to $323.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint.

Total revenues of $320.2 million to $324.2 million, or year-over-year growth of 19% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income of $38.3 million to $39.8 million.



Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, August 8, 2024, to review its second quarter 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 3133340. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint's non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of AvePoint's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms“AvePoint”,“the Company”,“we”,“our” and“us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

