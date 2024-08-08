Orgenesis Provides Second Quarter 2024 Business Update

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the“Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT) in order to improve access and outcomes in healthcare, today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated,“After more than a decade of parallel efforts-on one hand, establishing robust capabilities in cell therapy production by initially serving the industry in a centralized manner and later integrating these capabilities into a decentralized platform, and on the other, forming partnerships through joint ventures and licenses to develop a wide range of therapies-we have finally reached the point where we can integrate these two paths. We are now offering hospitals and partners not only our services for their own development and products but also the opportunity to benefit from our own proprietary therapies. We recently completed the acquisition of GMP-validated platforms for producing CAR-T, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, lentivirus vectors, oncolytic virus cell carriers, and therapeutic exosomes-and we intend to utilize this platform to supply our own CAR-T cell products. We are proud to introduce these potential breakthrough therapies and processes, which we believe can elevate our decentralized platform by providing a comprehensive solution for the industry, including hospitals and researchers around the world. We look forward to providing further updates on key initiatives underway in the weeks and months ahead.”

The complete financial results for the second quarter of 2024 are available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company that has been committed to unlocking the potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) since 2012 as well as a paradigm-shifting decentralized approach to processing since 2020. This new model allows Orgenesis to bring academia, hospitals, and industry together to make these essential therapies a reality sooner rather than later. Orgenesis is focusing on advancing its CGTs toward eventual commercialization, while partnering with key industry stakeholders to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat a larger numbers of patients more cost effectively and with better outcomes through great science and decentralized production. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform and service business, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, our ability to manage our research and development programs that are based on novel technologies, our ability to control key elements relating to the development and commercialization of therapeutic product candidates with third parties, the timing of completion of clinical trials and studies, the availability of additional data, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, our ability to manage potential disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans and our ability to raise additional capital, the development of our POCare strategy, our trans differentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes, the technology behind our in-licensed ATMPs not functioning as expected, our ability to further our CGT development projects, either directly or through our JV partner agreements, and to fulfill our obligations under such agreements, our license agreements with other institutions, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products, risks relating to legal proceedings against us and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

