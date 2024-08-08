23Andme Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Key Results and Recent Developments



Reported total revenue of $40 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of approximately 34% over the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower research revenue after the conclusion of the GSK collaboration exclusivity term in July 2023, as well as lower consumer revenue from decreased PGS kit volumes and telehealth orders.

Announcing the launch of a large-scale genetic research study to help identify the genetic mechanisms that may drive the efficacy and potential side effects of GLP-1 medications. We also expect to launch a GLP-1 weight loss telehealth membership on the Lemonaid Health platform by the end of the month. This will enable members to be prescribed and receive brand name or compounded semaglutide medications.

Continued to build out our Total Health offering with the addition of a Biological Age feature to help members monitor how their body is aging physiologically over time

Announced availability of new genetic Polygenic Risk Score report for 23andMe+ members on bipolar disorder. Members now have access to over 30 of these reports, which are based on statistical models known as polygenic risk scores (PRS), developed by 23andMe through its proprietary research database.

Announced a collaboration with Nightingale Health to pilot a metabolomics blood biomarker panel with a cohort of our 23andMe+ members.

Presented posters for 23ME-00610 and 23ME-01473 therapeutics programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting and completed enrollment of the 23ME-00610 phase 1/2a clinical trial in April 2024. Presented posters at ASCO on the neuroendocrine cohort and ovarian cohort for 23ME-00610, the first data presentations from the Phase 2a expansion cohorts.



“The first quarter saw us achieve significant progress on our key objective of becoming a sustainably growing, profitable company while remaining committed to our vision of improving the health of millions of people worldwide.” said Anne Wojcicki, Co-Founder & CEO of 23andMe.“We remain focused on adding value to and prioritizing memberships in our PGS segment, driving growth in Telehealth and leveraging our data assets to create a thriving, profitable Research Data business.”

Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for FY25 Q1 was $40 million, compared to $61 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of 34%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower research services revenue as the GSK collaboration exclusive discovery term concluded in July 2023, as well as lower consumer services revenue driven mainly by lower PGS kit sales volume and telehealth orders. These decreases were partially offset by higher revenue from growth in our membership services.

Revenue from consumer services, which includes PGS, telehealth and membership services, represented approximately 97% of total revenue for FY25 Q1. Research services revenue accounted for approximately 3% of total revenue for FY25 Q1.

Operating expenses for FY25 Q1 were $92 million, compared to $140 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses for the quarter was driven by lower personnel-related expenses following workforce reductions in prior quarters and lower Therapeutics-related R&D spend as we opted for a royalty on several GSK partnered programs, resulting in a significant reduction of GSK collaboration expenses this quarter. There was also a reduction of $22 million from a non-cash stock based compensation expense taken in the prior year quarter as a result of the departure of a former Lemonaid officer.

Net loss for FY25 Q1 was $69 million, compared to a net loss of $105 million for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) for FY25 Q1 was a loss of $35 million, compared to a loss of $50 million for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower R&D and personnel-related expenses, partially offset by lower research services gross profit. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet

23andMe ended June 30, 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $170 million, compared to $216 million as of March 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe's businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the 23andMe's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income (loss) before net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), income tax expenses (benefit), depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by 23andMe's management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe's annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future 23andMe will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. 23andMe's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. When evaluating 23andMe's performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is our best proxy for cash burn.