P10 Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, (NYSE: PX) (the“Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $71.1 million, a 14% increase year over year.

Fee-Related Revenue: $68.3 million, a 12% increase year over year.

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management: $23.8 billion, an 8% increase year over year.

GAAP Net Income: $7.4 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $35.4 million compared to $34.8 million in the prior year.

Fee-Related Earnings: $33.6 million compared to $34.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income: $28.8 million, compared to $26.7 million in the prior year.

Fully diluted GAAP EPS: $0.06 compared to $0.02 in the prior year. Fully diluted ANI per share: $0.24, compared to $0.22 in the prior year.



A presentation of the quarterly financials may be accessed here and is available on the Company's website.

“P10 delivered robust performance in the second quarter as we continued to advance the strategic initiatives we laid out at the beginning of 2024,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Our investment strategies have strong momentum in the market, with multiple fund closings exceeding initial covers and $844 million in gross new fee-paying AUM in the second quarter. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our growth initiatives as we further integrate our diversified platform, establish best-in-class systems and processes, and stand up a world-class inorganic growth engine. P10 is positioned to drive long-term shareholder returns as we create value across our leading alternatives strategies.”

Strategic Leadership Appointment

On July 31, 2024, P10 named Sarita Narson Jairath as its EVP and Global Head of Client Solutions, effective September 16, 2024. In her role, Ms. Jairath will oversee the strategy and execution of P10's organic growth opportunities by deepening and expanding global client relationships, developing new products, and augmenting the market positioning of P10 and its affiliated managers. Ms. Jairath brings more than two decades of institutional investment experience from Blackstone, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, among others. She will be integral in developing an institutional framework to serve P10's growing investor base.

Stock Repurchase Program

In the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares at an average price of $8.12 per share. The repurchase activity left approximately $8 million available under the repurchase authorization at the end of the second quarter. This week, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $12 million under the share repurchase program which brings the total available under the plan to approximately $20 million.

Expanded Credit Agreement

On August 5, 2024, the Company announced an amended and restated credit agreement that increases the Company's total borrowing capacity from $359 million to $500 million. The revised credit agreement extends maturities to August 1, 2028. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc., and Texas Capital Bank served as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners. The bank syndicate is composed of a diversified group of 14 lenders. The Company intends to use the loan proceeds to pay off the outstanding borrowings under its existing credit facilities and execute previously stated organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share on Class A and Class B common stock, payable on September 20, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024. All participants must register prior to joining the event.



To join and view the live webcast, please register here . To join by telephone, please register here .

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be made available on P10's investor relations page at .

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of June 30, 2024, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,700 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world's largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different; global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire; assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects and growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the“Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by P10

The non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release (including, without limitation, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Fee-Related Revenue (“FRR”), Fee-Related Earnings (“FRE”), Fee-Related Earnings Margin, Adjusted Net Income (“ANI”), Fully Diluted ANI EPS and fee-paying assets under management are not GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance or liquidity and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included later in this press release. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful additional information to investors because it provides better comparability of ongoing operating performance to prior periods. It is reasonable to expect that one or more excluded items will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for net income or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment to non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons management considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Key Financial & Operating Metrics

Fee-paying assets under management reflects the assets from which we earn management and advisory fees. Our vehicles typically earn management and advisory fees based on committed capital, and in certain cases, net invested capital, depending on the fee terms. Management and advisory fees based on committed capital are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation.

Ownership Limitations

P10's Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10's net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Investor Contact:

...

P10 Media Contact:

Taylor Donahue

...



