The Mission Continues Welcomes Kevin Cherep As New Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Cherep, CEO of The Mission Continues

New Leadership Takes the Helm Following the Departure of Former President Mary Beth Bruggeman

- Kevin CherepST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mission Continues , a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Cherep as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kevin, a Navy veteran and experienced nonprofit leader, will officially join the organization on September 3, 2024.Kevin served in the U.S. Navy from 1992 to 1996 as an enlisted service member, where he developed a deep commitment to service and leadership. His military background provides a valuable perspective that aligns with the experiences of many of The Mission Continues' veteran volunteers. Most recently, Kevin has demonstrated his exceptional leadership and strategic vision as the CEO of Chicago Youth Centers (CYC) for seven years. Under his leadership, the organization significantly expanded its impact, serving the youth of Chicago's South and West sides with innovative programs and initiatives. With a focus on building the resilience and wellbeing of the staff, youth, families, and communities CYC serves, Kevin and his team championed interventional models for mental health improvements while simultaneously expanding programs.Kevin's deep passion for community impact and his dedication to his teammates were key factors in the search committee's unanimous decision. His extensive experience in nonprofit leadership of development, marketing, fundraising, and operations for organizations whose missions include global health, humanitarian aid, and poverty will be invaluable as The Mission Continues expands its reach and impact. His leadership style and vision align perfectly with our mission to empower veterans and transform communities.“I am honored to join The Mission Continues and look forward to working with the dedicated team and incredible veteran volunteers,” Kevin said.“I believe in the power of community and the unique strengths that veterans bring to creating lasting change. Together, we will continue to drive positive impact in under-resourced communities across the country.”Len Kortekaas, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Mission Continues, expressed confidence in the new leadership, stating,“Kevin brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership and development, and we are confident he will hit the ground running. As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Kevin is very personally aligned with the veteran and community focus of TMC.”This leadership transition follows the departure of former president Mary Beth Bruggeman, who concluded her tenure on June 30. Bruggeman was with the organization for nine years and served as President since 2019. Under her leadership, The Mission Continues achieved significant milestones, including expanding its veteran volunteer base and deepening its impact in communities nationwide.“TMC is in a much stronger place strategically and financially thanks to Mary Beth's outstanding leadership through what has been a challenging several years. Her infectious enthusiasm and dedication will be missed by all of us,” added Kortekaas.Kevin, a graduate of DePaul University, resides in Chicago with his three teenage children and is eager to bring his passion for impact and leadership to The Mission Continues.About The Mission ContinuesThe Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. To learn more, visit .

