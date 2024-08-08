Airkitchen Achieves Remarkable Growth In Reservation Numbers Over The Past Three Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cooking at host's kitchen

Having a meal with hosts

Sushi Class

Ramen Class

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, airKitchen has achieved significant growth, recording a fourfold increase in reservations over the past three years. We are pleased to announce the trends in reservation numbers from March 2022 to March 2024.▼Recovery and Rapid Growth Post-PandemicIn March 2022, reservations were severely impacted by the pandemic. However, by March 2023, with online cooking classes and the recovery of travel demand post-pandemic, the number of reservations saw a dramatic improvement, increasing fourfold compared to the previous year.Furthermore, in March 2024, the number of reservations continued to grow steadily, showcasing a robust and ongoing recovery.▼Factors Contributing to GrowthSeveral factors have contributed to this rapid growth:1. Increase in New Hosts and ClassesThe number of classes worldwide has surpassed 11,000 in 180 cities, allowing for a diverse range of cooking classes to be offered.2. Strengthening of Online PlatformEnhancements to the online booking system and user-friendly website improvements have increased convenience for users.3. Enhanced Marketing ActivitiesIt has garnered significant attention, being featured on numerous radio and TV programs, as well as various media outlets.4. Future OutlookLooking ahead, airKitchen aims to offer even more cooking classes and provide wonderful experiences to travelers worldwide. We also plan to expand classes that use sustainable ingredients and to enter new regions.About ZAZA Inc.We believe in the power of food to bring people together. Our mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. Join us in creating a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below:

Naomi Suzuki

ZAZA, Inc.

+81 50-1780-3177

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube