Airkitchen Achieves Remarkable Growth In Reservation Numbers Over The Past Three Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cooking at host's kitchen
Having a meal with hosts
Sushi Class
Ramen Class
NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19
pandemic, airKitchen has achieved significant growth, recording a fourfold increase in reservations over the past three years. We are pleased to announce the trends in reservation numbers from March 2022 to March 2024.
▼Recovery and Rapid Growth Post-Pandemic
In March 2022, reservations were severely impacted by the pandemic. However, by March 2023, with online cooking classes and the recovery of travel demand post-pandemic, the number of reservations saw a dramatic improvement, increasing fourfold compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, in March 2024, the number of reservations continued to grow steadily, showcasing a robust and ongoing recovery.
▼Factors Contributing to Growth
Several factors have contributed to this rapid growth:
1. Increase in New Hosts and Classes
The number of classes worldwide has surpassed 11,000 in 180 cities, allowing for a diverse range of cooking classes to be offered.
2. Strengthening of Online Platform
Enhancements to the online booking system and user-friendly website improvements have increased convenience for users.
3. Enhanced Marketing Activities
It has garnered significant attention, being featured on numerous radio and TV programs, as well as various media outlets.
4. Future Outlook
Looking ahead, airKitchen aims to offer even more cooking classes and provide wonderful experiences to travelers worldwide. We also plan to expand classes that use sustainable ingredients and to enter new regions.
About ZAZA Inc.
We believe in the power of food to bring people together. Our mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. Join us in creating a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.
For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below:
Naomi Suzuki
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-1780-3177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN08082024003118003196ID1108533947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.