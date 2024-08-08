University Of Bridgeport And Follett Higher Education Collaboration Saves Students $1.9 Million On Educational Costs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration between Follett Higher Education and University of Bridgeport (UB) has helped students save more than $1.9 million on textbooks and course materials over the last year. In summer 2023, UB partnered with Follett to manage its bookstore and launch a new Follett Access program that provides students with all their required course materials, textbooks, and supplies for free, with no additional increase in tuition or fees.

"As we embark on another academic year, UB is proud to celebrate the success of our partnership with Follett Higher Education in significantly reducing costs for our students," said UB President Danielle Wilken . "This collaboration underscores our commitment to accessibility and affordability in higher education, ensuring that financial considerations do not hinder our students' academic pursuits. We look forward to continuing this initiative and further enhancing the educational experience for all members of our university community."

As the largest campus bookstore operator in North America, Follett Higher Education serves more than six million college students at over 1,000 campus retail stores. The transition to Follett Access provides UB students with free course materials and frictionless access to digital learning resources that help enhance academic success campus-wide and drive down college costs for students. "What makes the Access model so significant is not only the way it targets convenience and affordability, but how it genuinely impacts a student's overall sense of well-being, preparedness, and confidence in the classroom," said Ryan Petersen, Follett Higher Education President . "We're excited to partner with University of Bridgeport to bring their program to life and help make a difference in their students' success."

Additionally, Follett's management of the on-campus brick-and-mortar bookstore has transformed the store into a central hub for UB gear in its new location on the ground floor of the campus' Wahlstrom Library. "At UB, we have a keen awareness of access, affordability, and equity for our students," said William Guerrero, UB's Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer . "Not only have we worked hard to control tuition with no tuition increases in the past three years, but Follett Access also provides free course materials to our students, so they do not have to factor these costs into their academic success from day one."

As students prepare to return to campus for the 2024-25 school year, UB and Follett will continue to provide free course materials with the goal of removing barriers to access, improving affordability, and raising academic outcomes for more students.

For more information, visit bridgeport/bookstore.



About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abby Levandoski

Communications Manager

University of Bridgeport

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 203-576-4151

About Follett Higher Education

| Follett

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and online collegiate retail stores across North America.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE University of Bridgeport