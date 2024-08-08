Rhonda Bosch Named Chief Customer Officer At Alayacare, Emphasizing Customer-Centric Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of innovative home-based care solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rhonda Bosch to the role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this new role, Rhonda will lead the company's efforts to enhance customer satisfaction, engagement, and care outcomes, further solidifying AlayaCare's strategic focus on delivering unmatched customer experiences.



With over two decades of experience in customer-centric leadership roles, including serving as AlayaCare's Senior Vice President of Customer Success for the past year, Rhonda has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to understanding, addressing and anticipating customer needs. Her vision and prioritization of customer success have been pivotal in driving growth and satisfaction across the company's client base.

"We are thrilled to announce the CCO role at AlayaCare and even more excited to welcome Rhonda into the seat," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "Our customers' success is our success. Rhonda's outstanding leadership and deep commitment to this approach are instrumental to our growth. Her vision and dedication will drive us forward as we continue to prioritize exceptional service and cutting-edge technology for the home-based care industry.”

During her time as SVP, Rhonda served as an advocate for AlayaCare customers, listening to their feedback and creating the Customer Success Management and Customer Care Teams to provide continuous support to customers throughout their journey with AlayaCare. In her expanded role, Rhonda intends to elevate the customer experience, create deeper partnerships with clients and act as voice of the customer in senior leadership, ensuring their needs are being communicated and embodying the AlayaCare value of being customer obsessed.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Customer Officer at AlayaCare," said Bosch. "My focus will be on deepening our relationships with customers and helping them achieve their business goals through our innovative platform. At AlayaCare, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of caregivers and their clients, and I am excited to lead our efforts in delivering exceptional value and support."

Rhonda's hands-on approach and dedication to staying ahead of industry trends will continue to drive AlayaCare's success in the rapidly evolving homecare sector. Her new role underscores the company's unwavering commitment to prioritizing customer needs and delivering solutions that enhance the quality of care for clients worldwide.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

...

647-668-6369

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at