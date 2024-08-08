Look: Inside Photos Of Naga Chaitanya's Engagement With Sobhita Dhulipala

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM

Renowned Nagarjuna took to social to announce the engagement of his son Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhulipala.“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

The first pictures from the ceremony are already out. Sobhita is seen dressed in light pink saree with Naga wearing a white kurta. The ceremony reportedly took place at Nagarjuna's home and was a private affair. The couple has been private about their relationship thus far and have not been photographed too often either.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha. But the two split in 2021. The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha while Sobhita made quite an impression in Mani Ratnam's Ponnyin Selvanm, holding her own against leading ladies like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha.

