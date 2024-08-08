عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From Dh100: Dubai Airports Announce Discounts On Multiple-Day Parking Fees This Summer

From Dh100: Dubai Airports Announce Discounts On Multiple-Day Parking Fees This Summer


8/8/2024 3:36:35 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 8:46 PM

Travellers can soon park their cars at Dubai International airports for up to two weeks under discounted rates, as per an announcement on Thursday.

Starting August 15, the offer will run for a month, ending on September 15. Pricing is as follows:


  • Dh100 for 3 days
  • Dh200 for 7 days
  • Dh300 for 14 days

The discount applies on Terminal 1 Parking B, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The limited-period discount is rolled out to enhance the travel experience of guests passing through DXB this season

ALSO READ:

  • Dubai airport to get colour-coded parking soon for easier navigation
  • Dubai airport sets record with 44.9 million passengers in first half of 2024

MENAFN08082024000049011007ID1108533908


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search