(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Carter Center, a respected U.S.-based organization, has validated Edmundo González's win in Venezuela's presidential election on July 28, 2024.



González secured over 60% of the votes, a significant lead confirmed by the Center after reviewing opposition-submitted tally sheets.



This endorsement designates the Carter Center as the only independent international body overseeing Venezuela's election procedures.



Additionally, three separate entities have supported accusations of electoral misconduct by the Maduro administration.







These groups unanimously recognized González's substantial lead, casting serious doubt on the official figures released by Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE).



An Associated Press investigation into the opposition's vote tally sheets revealed González leading with approximately 67% of the vote.



Venezuelan NGO AltaVista, supported by Brazilian experts, reported similar findings. They found González receiving 66.23% of the votes across 84% of election minutes analyzed.



Walter R. Mebane Jr. from the University of Michigan corroborated these results, demonstrating a 66% to 31% advantage for González based on a sample of 997 polling stations.



Despite the CNE's declaration of Maduro as the winner with 52% on election night, skepticism arose immediately.



The Carter Center criticized the CNE for not releasing detailed polling station results, marking a serious deviation from electoral norms.



Globally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alongside Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Costa Rica and others, recognized González as the rightful president.



They highlighted the strong evidence supporting his win. Domestically, Venezuela faces rising tensions, as widespread protests and government crackdowns on demonstrators amplify the nation's unrest.

Background

The CNE has not yet published official, verifiable vote tallies despite numerous requests.



Many countries, including Brazil , Colombia, and Mexico, have urged the CNE to release the results.



Chile's President Gabriel Boric openly rejected Maduro's victory, citing fraud concerns. This led to a diplomatic rebuttal from Venezuelan officials.



Additionally, the EU refused to accept the CNE's verdict declaring Maduro the winner.

MENAFN08082024007421016031ID1108533878