Virginia Wedding Photographer Opens 2025 Bookings Nationwide With Client-Focused Offerings

A newlywed couple descends the iconic steps of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, captured by Munhoz Photography

Renowned for Vibrant, Natural Light Photography, Munhoz Photography Introduces Tailored Wedding Packages Across the U.S.

- Munhoz PhotographyRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marilia Munhoz, a Virginia wedding photographer , is thrilled to announce that she is now accepting bookings for 2025 weddings .Based in Richmond, Virginia, and known for her vibrant, natural light photography, Marilia is expanding her reach to couples across the United States with new, personalized wedding packages that reflect each couple's unique wedding day experience.In response to the growing demand for personalized and joyful experiences, Marilia is offering a limited number of bespoke wedding photography experiences for the 2025 season. Whether it's a elegant estate dream wedding, a waterfront ceremony, a rustic barn wedding, or a sophisticated city celebration, Munhoz Photography is dedicated to capturing the essence of each couple's special day with authenticity and creativity.New Offerings for 2025To better serve her clients, Marilia has introduced several new features in her wedding photography packages, including:.Personalized Consultations: Tailored sessions to understand each couple's vision, ensuring their wedding photos truly reflect their personalities.. Engagement Sessions and Post-Wedding Services: Marilia offers complimentary engagement sessions to help couples get comfortable in front of the camera and custom-designed wedding albums to preserve their memories in a timeless format..48-Hour Sneak Peeks: A preview of select images delivered within 48 hours after the wedding, allowing couples to relive their day almost immediately..Exclusive Travel Options: Marilia is now available for destination weddings across the U.S., bringing her vibrant, natural light photography to couples wherever they choose to celebrate.“Every couple has a story worth telling, and I'm passionate about capturing those unforgettable moments that reflect their journey together,” said Marilia Munhoz.“As a Virginia wedding photographer, I'm excited to bring my light and airy style to couples nationwide, offering them a photography experience that is meaningful and personalized.”Why This MattersAs the wedding industry continues to grow, couples are seeking photographers who not only capture beautiful images but also provide a seamless, stress-free experience. With a reputation for delivering joyful and vibrant photos that stand the test of time, Munhoz Photography is poised to meet this demand with its enhanced offerings for 2025.Booking Now for 2025Due to the limited availability, couples interested in securing Munhoz Photography's services are encouraged to book early. With the new client-centric offerings and a commitment to delivering high-quality, authentic photography, Marilia is ready to help couples across the country document their special day.Couples can view Munhoz Photography's portfolio, learn more about the new services, and inquire about availability by visiting .About Munhoz PhotographyMunhoz Photography, led by Marilia Munhoz, is a premier wedding photography business based in Richmond, Virginia. Specializing in vibrant and natural light photography, Marilia captures joyful and authentic moments for couples across the United States. Dedicated to providing a personalized and professional photography experience, Munhoz Photography ensures that every couple's love story is told beautifully. For more information, visit .Contact InformationFor more information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact:Marilia Munhoz...804-442-7172

