Deer Solution Welcomes Two New Franchisees, Expands To New Hope, PA

NEW HOPE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deer Solution, the leading provider of effective and environmentally friendly deer repellent services , is proud to announce the expansion of its operations with the addition of new franchisees Brian and Heather Lee. The couple, who have been integral to Deer Solution's success over the years, will be spearheading the company's growth in and around New Hope, Pennsylvania.The Lees bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their new roles as franchise owners. Brian, an employee of Deer Solution for 17 years and its Director of Franchisee Training and Support, has been instrumental in developing and implementing the comprehensive training programs that have empowered Deer Solution's franchisees to succeed nationwide.Heather, as the head of customer support at Deer Solution's Solution Center, has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction."We are thrilled to have Brian and Heather Lee take on this new venture," said Kris Goodrich, President and CEO of Deer Solution. "Their deep understanding of our operations, combined with their passion for delivering outstanding service, makes them the perfect candidates to expand our presence in these new territories. We are confident that their leadership will drive growth and uphold the high standards our customers expect."Brian and Heather's decision to become franchisees stems from their long-standing dedication to Deer Solution and their desire to create a legacy for their family. Their territories will benefit from their extensive knowledge and hands-on experience, ensuring that customers receive the best possible service. Their new franchisee perspective will also be useful as they continue to work with Deer Solution franchisees."Deer Solution has been a significant part of our lives, and we are excited to embark on this new journey as franchise owners," said Brian Lee. "Heather and I look forward to building a legacy business with our sons. We believe in the company's mission and are committed to bringing the same level of excellence to our new customers that we have provided in our other roles."Heather Lee added, "Our goal is to ensure that every customer experiences the superior service Deer Solution is known for. We look forward to building strong relationships with our new clients and making a positive impact in our community."Deer Solution continues to lead the industry with its innovative and eco-friendly deer repellent products and services. The company's expansion into new territories with experienced and dedicated franchisees like Brian and Heather Lee reflects its ongoing commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution is a locally owned and operated deer damage control business. Deer Solution's all-natural proprietary repellent is family, pet and environmentally friendly. Its pleasant smelling repellent dries virtually clear and odor-free and won't harm the plants or deer. For more information on Deer Solution repellent services for your home or workplace, visit . To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit .

