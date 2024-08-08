Russian Scientists Develop AI System To Monitor Clouds And Weather

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Scientists from the Moscow State University of Geodesy and Cartography (MIIGAiK) announced that they have successfully tested a new system for monitoring clouds and weather phenomena using artificial intelligence.



A statement issued by the university's press service said that the university's scientists conducted scientific studies in the Sakhalin region and successfully tested the new system.



The statement explained that the new system can monitor various types of weather phenomena, such as fog, mist and rain, and analyze the data associated with them very quickly, which helps provide the necessary data for the operation of drones and small civilian aircraft.



The university indicated that several regions in Russia have shown interest in the new system and the possibility of testing it at their airports.



Scientists said that the quality of cloud monitoring operations using this system is superior to that provided by foreign systems used in meteorological operations.



Russia has developed several satellites in recent years dedicated to monitoring the Earth's weather and weather phenomena to track climate change.