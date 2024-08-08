Study Of Mental Well-Being In High School Students Released

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc ., a nationally recognized leader in prevention and awareness, shared the announcement today that the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) has released Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report: 2013–2023 . This release represents the most recent survey data that tracks 2-year changes in behaviors and experiences of high school students.

According to the CDC, "The report focuses on adolescents' sexual behavior, substance use, experiences of violence, mental health, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. It also includes data on topics, such as social media use and reported experiences of racism in school, that are important for understanding and improving young people's health and well-being."

Behaviors and experiences that contribute to the leading causes of death are detailed within the report. Amongst the immensely useful information are highlights concerning the mental well-being of our nation's youth.



In 2023:



40% of all high school students reported experiencing a "persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness"

20% of all high school students seriously considered attempting suicide 9% of high school students attempted suicide one or more times

There are discrepancies as to who is struggling with mental health issues. Fifty-three percent of female students reported experiencing a "persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness during the past year" and were more likely than male students to seriously consider attempting suicide. Students who identified as LGBTQ+ were more than three times as likely to have "seriously considered attempting suicide during the past year" than those who identified as Cisgender and Heterosexual.

White students were more likely than Asian, Black, and Hispanic students to experience poor mental health, with American Indian or Alaskan Native seeing the highest percentage.

The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip the community with the resources to identify and assist at-risk youth. Those who consider suicide usually give signs of their intention, either behaviorally or verbally. Knowing the warning signs and how to help could save a life. Visit The Jason Foundation's website to learn how you can help make a difference and obtain programs at no cost.



If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. You can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.



SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.