Teriyaki Chicken Rescue Is An All-New Feature Film Specifically Designed For Online Audiences

- Chip PerroBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Writer, director, actor, and martial artist Chip Perro is in pre-production for his next cinematic event! Teriyaki Chicken Rescue is a full-length feature film made for new media. A sci-fi/martial arts epic with a modern edge, the plot focuses on a cast of actors who take their screen-ready martial arts skills into the real world, where they find themselves on a cosmic adventure!It's a high concept story, with powerful heroes, terrifying villains, and lots of high stakes sci-fi drama. It's also novel in concept and specifically built for Generation-Z and Generation-Alpha audiences."Great sci-fi storytelling starts with being a fan," says Perro, and for him it started at the age of six. He can remember fondly coming home from school and settling down for an hour of sci-fi programming. Classics like Batman: The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and The Karate Kid shaped how he thought about entertainment. Comic books, with their weekly adventures, captured his imagination month after month as he eagerly awaited the next installment of the story.Perro's goal is to bring that level of excitement to modern audiences in the ways that they're consuming entertainment today, online! It's where the next generation lives, and where the story must unfold. He also believes in reimagining plot for modern audiences. "If it's been done before, I don't want to do it." Forget about superheroes, tights, and capes. They're still popular, but many industry leaders argue that the superhero bubble has popped. New audiences demand a hero who embodies the trials of the times.Today, everyone wants to be insta-famous. Personal branding isn't just about popularity, it's an online identity. That's a far cry from early heroes, who frequently had secret identities to blend into the crowd. It's a concept utterly foreign to next generation audiences focused on increasing the like-count on their latest post. Teriyaki Chicken Rescue's heroes are actors, all with unique and eye-catching styles that demand to be noticed. They don't want to blend with the crowd, they want to rise to the top. They're crimefighters, they're stars, and they're fun !But maybe most importantly, they understand that when you're good at something, you better capture it on film!

