Westernu Announces Partnership With Global Safety Innovation Company Criticalarc

WesternU announced a partnership with the leading global safety solution, CriticalArc, to ensure its campus safety systems are prepared for expected growth.

POMONA, CA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Western University of Sciences (WesternU ) announced a partnership with the leading global safety, security, and emergency management solution, CriticalArc (makers of SafeZone), to ensure its campus safety systems are prepared for expected growth.This partnership began as a consulting relationship where CriticalArc advised WesternU in their evaluation of software platforms, physical security infrastructure, training curriculums, master planning, and organizational structures with the goal of future- proofing safety and security systems. After working together over the course of nine months, it became clear WesternU could modernize its safety systems, enhance security capabilities, and consolidate existing systems into one through a full partnership with SafeZone.WesternU Interim Senior Vice President of Institutional Shared Services Denise Cornish, DBA, brought CriticalArc to campus with the intention of creating a comprehensive campus security plan.“The CriticalArc team is designing a plan to standardize our approach to safety, security, wellbeing, and emergency management systems across our campuses in California and Oregon. As we prepare for future growth, it is important for us to maintain a high standard of campus safety for our community,” Dr. Cornish said.“CriticalArc engineers their tenant of 'Safety EverywhereTM ' into our campus framework so as the growth of our campuses continues, so does our focus on a safe learning environment.”WesternU Vice President and Chief of Staff Jill Ferreira stated,“The expertise CriticalArc has not only in software systems, but campus safety and security has been invaluable to us. Students are our priority, and demonstrating our commitment to continued campus safety helps to recruit and retain the health professionals of tomorrow. As our public safety team evolves to meet new challenges, our partnership with CriticalArc will only increase in value.”WesternU's commitment to maintaining a safe campus environment where its students and staff can thrive has been at the heart of its innovative collaboration with the SafeZone team. Through this evolving partnership, WesternU aims to integrate its services into a single platform designed to revolutionize campus safety. This platform will empower faculty, staff, and students with real-time communications and cutting-edge technology, streamlining safety efforts and enhancing the overall campus environment.###About Western University of Health SciencesWestern University of Health Sciences ( ), located in Pomona, Calif. and Lebanon, Ore., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.About CriticalArcCriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security, and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications, and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to , email ... or call +1-800-985-9402.

