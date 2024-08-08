The Amethyst Dragon Shares His Hoard Of Dungeons & Dragons Treasures On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Amethyst Dragon's Hoard of Everything is a collection of game content for use with the D&D 5e roleplaying game, now crowdfunding for a print edition.

ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Content creator Nathan Bruha, known as The Amethyst Dragon, launches a Kickstarter campaign to fund the printing of his expansive 575-page D&D 5e compatible supplement, The Amethyst Dragon's Hoard of Everything . Backers will be able to get the book in hardcover and digital formats.

The Amethyst Dragon's Hoard of Everything contains more than 1,700 game options and ideas for players and Dungeon Masters, all designed to be used with the 5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

For players, the book has dozens of new species and ancestries (such as a Large-sized half-ogre and new types of elves, dwarves, and dragonborn); new weapons, armor and gear; more than 100 new subclasses; new fighting styles and other options for warrior characters; more than 400 new spells; new ways to use crafting skills; new feats and other character options; and new options for existing classes.

For Dungeon Masters running the game, the book contains more than 170 new monsters and non-player characters; more than 500 new magic items and other treasures; new mechanics for poisons and diseases (along with 60 new ones to use); plot hooks and places of interest to drop into the game; and ways to make parts of the game more challenging (because volcanoes are more than just "liquid hot magma") and interesting for the characters in it (fantasy foods and drinks help bring imaginary worlds to life).

The crowdfunding campaign for this TTRPG supplement runs until September 4th, and the finished book is expected to be delivered during or before March 2025.

