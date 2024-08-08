Make A Will This September And Support Francis House Children's Hospice

(MENAFN- Pressat) Join the Make a Will Month campaign to safeguard your family's future and help support Francis House Children's Hospice.

Francis House has joined forces with solicitors across Greater Manchester to encourage members of the public to make a Will during the month of September.

Participating firms have agreed to give their time and expertise to draw up a simple Will or amend an existing Will in return for a suggested donation of £100 for an individual or £175 for a double Will for married couples or partners. This represents a substantial saving on the standard fees for the service.

Louise Salisbury, Head of Wills, Probate and Trusts at AST Hampsons Solicitors in Bury said: "We at AST Hampsons are proud to support and collaborate with Francis House in their 'Make a Will' campaign. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and help to fund essential care and support to children and young adults with life-limiting conditions. By donating to the Hospice, instead of paying us for a basic Will, will ensure families receive the comfort and assistance they need during what is a difficult time in their lives."



From its base in Didsbury, Francis House Children's Hospice supports more than 600 families from across Greater Manchester, providing a range of services including respite care, homecare, sibling support, end of life care and bereavement support to children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Susie Poppitt of Francis House Children's Hospice said:“None of us wants to consider our own mortality, and it's all too easy to put off making a Will but we owe it to those we love to ensure that they are properly provided for under the terms of a Will. Having a Will in place makes things as easy as possible for them at such an emotionally challenging time.

“As well as making provision for the future of your loved ones, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you'll be making a real difference to families throughout the region whose children are cared for by Francis House.”

A change in family circumstances like moving home, starting a family or getting married, provides an ideal opportunity for making a Will. With the increase in property prices, homeowners are now finding themselves within the Inheritance Tax band. A gift to Francis House in the form of a legacy could reduce the amount of tax payable or possibly avoid it altogether. A participating solicitor can provide expert advice in this area.

Leaving a legacy gift in a Will is also a meaningful way of supporting Francis House, which relies heavily on donations in the form of legacies.

The Francis House 'Make a Will Month' scheme is running from September 1 until September 30.



Participating solicitors, including Glaisyers ETL in Manchester, O'Donnell Solicitors in Uppermill, Bromleys in Ashton Under Lyne, AST Hampsons in Bury, and Wrigley Claydon in Oldham, will provide their services and expertise without charge during the month of September, asking instead for a donation to Francis House Children's Hospice.

For full details of the legal firms taking part and to book an appointment visit