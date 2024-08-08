CBD Stock News: Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Celebrates National CBD Day

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") proudly celebrates National CBD Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the vast benefits and rapid growth of the CBD in the United States and beyond.

National CBD Day not only celebrates the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol ("CBD") but also serves as a reminder of the strides made in recent years. Legislative bodies across various states have increasingly recognized the potential of CBD, leading to more favorable regulations. This shift is evident in the growing acceptance CBD.

The past years have exhibited exponential growth in the CBD industry, with the size of the market projected to surpass $16 billion and a CAGR of 40% since 2021, according Brightfield Group. These factors underscore increasing consumer demand and the industry's expanding footprint. According to Whitney Economics, the CBD sector employs over 325,000 individuals across the U.S., more than doubling the figure since 2020.

The retail landscape for CBD products has also transformed dramatically, encompassing specialty CBD stores, pharmacies, health food shops, and mainstream retail chains. This widespread availability has made CBD products more accessible to consumers, further driving market growth.

The Company stands at the forefront of this burgeoning industry, leveraging the distribution and marketing experience of its leading consumer products brand - JustCBD.

"National CBD Day is a testament to the incredible journey of CBD from niche to a mainstream product," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer. "At Flora, we contribute to this growth by providing high-quality CBD products. Our mission aligns with the industry's trajectory of serving consumers, creating jobs and advocating for sensible regulations."

About JustCBD

JustCBD high quality CBD products are made from organically sourced USA-grown hemp. JustCBD carries a wide range of CBD items for sale, including everything from Gummies and oil to soothing creams and pet treats. It has more than 22,000 5-star reviews. Every CBD product is GMP certified, as well as third party laboratory tested to confirm buyers' safety. JustCBD is one of the top gummy companies in the world. For more information, visit .

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .

