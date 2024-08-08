New Insulation Material Y-Warm Makes Shoes And Clothes Lighter And More Comfortable Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2024 - The combination of warm-keeping and comfort is one of the world's challenges. Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co., Ltd. has developed a new thermal insulation material, Y-Warm, in the laboratory in Beijing.
Y-Warm processes a pore thickness of 20-280 nanometres, pore diameter 30-190 microns, closed pore rate above 95% and void rate above 96% (substrate is subtracted). The extremely low thermal conductivity of this material is comparable to aerogel but with multiple practical features, such as moisture permeability, quick-drying, and antimicrobial. According to the evaluation provided by SATRA Technology Centre, four times the weight of a renowned brand is required to achieve the same insulation effect as Y-Warm.
According to CTO of Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co., Ltd. Feipeng Zhong, the tactility of this functional textile stays stable and warm after storing at -60 °C for a week. In addition, this new material can float on water after soaked with water several times of the original weight. Folding 30,000 times at -40 °C will not damage the material. Y-Warm has passed the standard EU test SVHC, which is a safety guarantee for application. Y-Warm has been successfully applied in garments, gloves etc. due to its excellent insulation performance and remarkable features. The products applied with Y-Warm are highly recognized by the market.
This winter, a new application of Y-Warm in shoe wear will be launched to produce lighter, better warm-keeping and more comfortable shoes.
