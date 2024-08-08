Bulgaria Adopted Law On Introduction Of Euro Into Circulation In Country
By Alimat Aliyeva
The deputies of the Bulgarian Parliament in the second and final
reading adopted a law that regulates the procedure for the
introduction of the euro into circulation in the country,
Azernews reports.
In particular, the law defines the principles, rules and
procedures for the introduction of a new currency into circulation
and defines a transition period that allows the population to adapt
to the new currency.
The period of double circulation of the euro and the Bulgarian
lev will be one month from the moment of the introduction of the
single European currency. The Bulgarian People's Bank is obliged to
exchange banknotes and coins in levs for euros at the official
exchange rate free of charge, in unlimited quantities and without
time limit. Within a month before the introduction of the euro, all
prices of goods in the country must be indicated in two currency
units.
