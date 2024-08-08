President Ilham Aliyev Attends“Evening Of Friendship” Gala Concert In Astana
On August 8, a gala concert titled“Evening of Friendship” was
held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev participated in the event.
