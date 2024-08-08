German Defense Committee Chief Wishes Ukrainian Forces Success On Kursk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Marcus Faber, chair of the defense committee in the German Bundestag, has said he does not see any problems with the Ukrainian using German-provided weapons in Russia's Kursk region.

The politician reported this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"Whoever starts a war of aggression against their neighboring country also turns their own territory into a war zone. Ukraine's attack on Kursk is completely legitimate and makes military sense," the parliamentarian wrote.

According to him, this forces Russia to withdraw forces from the east.

Faber noted that with this operation, Ukraine is proving its ability to act. It is also showing the Russian population that their dictator's war of aggression also affects them and not just the Ukrainians.

"It must be in the interest of Russia and the Russians to stop the war of aggression. One can only wish the Ukrainian defenders every success, including at Kursk. The more successful they are, the sooner the Kremlin will understand that there is nothing to be gained in Ukraine. This and only this can lead to a change of mind of the aggressor," Faber said.

He noted that Ukraine can stop Putin's war of aggression by sending the invading troops home. This has already been achieved in half of the occupied territories. Faber also emphasized the need to transfer more ammunition and artillery to Ukraine, as well as longer-range weapons, such as the German Taurus missiles.

Faber told the WAZ news outlet that he sees no problems in the Ukrainians' use of the armored vehicles transferred by Germany.

"This is already Ukrainian weapons. This applies to all equipment, including Leopard 2s," the politician said.

There is no data on main battle tanks yet, but Russia claims that Marder armored vehicles are used in the Kursk region.

Photo: fdpbt