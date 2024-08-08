FM Receives Phone Call From Japanese Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, received a phone call from his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.They discussed the dangerous escalation occurring in the region and the steps being taken to safeguard the region and its security from its effects.Safadi emphasized that halting Israeli aggression, upholding Israel's commitment to international law, and ceasing any further actions that jeopardize peace efforts and deny the region's right to security and stability are the first measures toward lowering the escalation.Along with discussing measures to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the two ministers emphasized the importance of ongoing coordination and collaboration in relief delivery to the Strip.Along with discussing bilateral relations, Safadi and his Japanese counterpart emphasized how strong these ties are 70 years after the Kingdom and Japan established diplomatic relations as well as their desire to expand their cooperation in a number of areas.