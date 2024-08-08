The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sandeep Sirsi As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle,

Sandeep Sirsi, MD, FACS, FASCRS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Colorectal Surgery.





Dr. Sandeep Sirsi, MD, FACS, FASCRS, stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of colorectal surgery, offering compassionate care and expertise to patients in the local community. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to patient-centered care, Dr. Sirsi has established himself as a trusted leader in his field.

Sandeep Sirsi

As the founder of a private practice specializing in colorectal surgery, Dr.

Sirsi provides comprehensive care for conditions such as colon cancer and benign colorectal diseases, including hemorrhoids and anal fissures. His dedication to establishing strong patient relationships ensures that each individual receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs.

Dr.

Sirsi's journey to becoming a renowned colorectal surgeon began with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from New York University, followed by a medical degree and general surgical residency at S.U.N.Y. Downstate Medical College in Brooklyn. He further honed his expertise through a fellowship in colorectal surgery at UMDNJ/Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, solidifying his commitment to excellence in his field.

A board-certified surgeon in both general and colorectal surgery, Dr.

Sirsi is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as the American Society of Colorectal Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, the New York Surgical Society, and the New York Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. His dedication to advancing the field of colorectal surgery has earned him recognition, including the esteemed Friend of Nursing Award from the nursing staff at NYU Langone Brooklyn in 2022.

Throughout his career, Dr.

Sirsi has been guided by Richard Golub, MD and his mentors who have played a significant role in shaping his journey. He expresses gratitude to his mentor physicians during his fellowship at Associated Colon and Rectal Surgeons of New Jersey, honoring the memory of the practice founders who paved the way for his success.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr.

Sirsi is proud to share his life with his wife, Mrs. Anita Sirsi, and their two children. Their unwavering support fuels his passion for providing exceptional care to his patients and making a positive impact in the field of colorectal surgery.

