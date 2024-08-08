Kuwait' FM Meets GCC Secretary General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) - Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Thursday with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi. During the meeting, they discussed strengthening joint Gulf action and the latest regional and international developments. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.