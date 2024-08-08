Israeli Occupation Forces Displace Thousands To West Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 8 (KUNA) - Thousands of Palestinian families were displaced on Thursday by the Israeli forces, from eastern Khan Younis to the western coastal part of the city.

The occupation forces reportedly dropped notices to people, asking them to leave their shelters once again and move to the western part of Khan Younis.

The already displaced families immediately packed the remainder of their belonging and headed to the new destination, the third this month.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that only minutes after their notice, the Israeli occupation forces struck the eastern part of Khan Younis, which instilled terror in the Palestinian families, fearing another Israeli occupation massacre on the innocent Palestinian families.

The Israeli occupation forces withdrew from eastern Khan Younis just two weeks ago leaving it in a destroyed state, with hundreds of buildings flattened, and more than 300 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured. (end)

