Cybersecurity Center Chief Discusses With UN Official Buttressing Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) - Chief of Kuwait National Security Center Major General (Rtd) Eng. Mohammad A. Boarki discussed Thursday with UN cyber security official cementing cooperation to harness the skills of national cadres in this important domain.

This came in a meeting with Programme Management Officer Cybersecurity and New Technologies Unit at the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Balques Al Radwan at the National Cyber Security Center headquarters.

Boarki and Al-Radwan also reviewed the most important developments and breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the Cyber Security Center said in a press statement.

The meeting was attended by The Center's Vice President for Operations Affairs Dima Al-Sumait and Director of the Cyber Operations Department Meshal Al-Zayed. (end)

