Morocco Beat Egypt, Winning Bronze At Olympic Games Football
PARIS, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Morocco's team defeated Egypt 6-0 on Thursday at men's football match at Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal.
Morocco's players scored in the 23rd, 26th, 51st, 64th and 73rd minutes, ranking their country as the first Arab and the third African team that won a medal at football contest in the history of the Olympic Games.
Morocco beat Iraq, Argentine, the US, and were defeated by Croatia and Spain. Egypt won Uzbekistan, Spain, Paraguay, and lost to France.
France and Spain are set to meet Friday to determine the winners of Gold and silver medals. (end)
