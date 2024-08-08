Texas Health Fort Worth Helps Soccer Player Overcome Life-Threatening Heart Condition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Life will throw obstacles your way, but how you respond truly defines you”

Fort Worth, TX, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Hunter Mixson, playing soccer felt as natural as breathing. Less than a minute into a soccer game, though, the normally agile 30-year-old felt tightness in his chest. Confused, Mixson struggled to jog before he suddenly collapsed from a life-threatening heart condition known as spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD.

After five days at Texas Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth , where he had a cardiac catheterization procedure, coronary artery bypass surgery, Mixon is participating in several weeks of cardiac rehabilitation.

“I'm young and healthy, and I was dealing with something I'd never heard of,” Mixson said.

Even though SCAD can affect adults of any age, it tends to occur most often in women in their 40s and 50s, and primarily those considered relatively healthy. Unlike a normal heart attack, where a clot blocks blood flow to the heart, SCAD develops when a bleed or a bruise causes a separation between layers of the artery wall, then expands and cuts off blood flow to the artery, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Cardiac symptoms ─ chest pain, shortness of breath and dizziness ─ sometimes mimic other health conditions, such as acid reflux or musculoskeletal pain, said Brendan Reagan , M.D., an interventional cardiologist on the Texas Health Fort Worth medical staff.

“Seeking immediate medical treatment can be the difference in minimizing damage to the heart, or even the difference between life and death,” Reagan emphasized.

Receiving specialized cardiac care

After Mixson's teammates called 911, paramedics took him to Texas Health Fort Worth. Bill Reed, B.S.N., R.N., an ICU nurse at the hospital, said Mixson exhibited the classic signs of a heart attack but with a few oddities. His chest pain and breathing would quickly return to normal. Even Mixson's echocardiogram, an ultrasound device that produces images of the heart, showed no signs of blockage in his arteries.

The care team determined a cardiac catheterization was necessary.

“That's when they saw my dissected arteries. It's also when I heard SCAD for the first time,” Mixson said.

Carlos Macias , M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon on the Texas Health Fort Worth medical staff, said Mixson's situation was critical. Tears in two of his arteries were severing blood flow to his heart. Physicians determined the best course of action was coronary artery bypass surgery.

“Mr. Mixson had severe tears in the arteries which encircle the entire heart muscle. It was life-threatening and needed to be addressed immediately,” Macias said.

After extracting a blood vessel from Mixson's right leg, called a graft, Macias rerouted blood around both torn arteries and restored blood flow to his heart.

Mixson said he's grateful to so many individuals at Texas Health Fort Worth.“From the employees delivering my food to the physicians and surgeons who helped save my life, they were amazing,” he said.“My nurse, Bill Reed, is definitely a superhero. He was so observant, and he treated me like I was the only person there.”

Regaining confidence after SCAD

Mixson looks forward to graduating from cardiac rehabilitation later this month.

Cardiac rehab provides more than just physical conditioning after a cardiac event, said Reagan, Mixson's interventional cardiologist and a member of Texas Health Heart and Vascular Specialists , a Texas Health Physicians Group practice*.

“It offers patients reassurance that they can safely resume most physical activities without damaging their heart.”

Mixson has played soccer since the age of 4, and he's grateful to be back on the field.

“Life will throw obstacles your way, but how you respond truly defines you. I'm here, and despite a major setback, I'm still doing what I love.”

