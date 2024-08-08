DR. ERIKA WICHRO SELECTED FOR IAOTP's PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN PUBLIC HEALTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Erika Wichro honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Erika Wichro, MPH (BUSPH), Global Expert and Crisis Management Advisor 2024, was recently selected for the Presidential Award in Public Health 2024, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award in Public Health recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to advancing public health. This prestigious accolade honors those whose innovative approaches, dedicated service, and exceptional leadership have led to measurable improvements in community health and well-being. Dr. Erika demonstrates an unwavering commitment to public health principles, often going above and beyond to address health disparities, promote healthy living, and implement effective health policies. Dr. Erika's achievements are a beacon of excellence, inspiring others to strive for a healthier, more resilient and equitable society. Dr. Erika Wichro will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville December 2024.Dr. Wichro has exemplary brilliance in her field as an extraordinary International Public Health Expert. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success by serving those most in need and using her abilities to strengthen local and international capacity, connection, cross-sectoral collaboration and resilience. Her success in serving those most in need is a testament to her empathy and compassion, making her a role model for others in the field. She is multilingual in English, German, French, and constantly improving her Arabic, and Spanish.Dr. Wichro's areas of expertise include but are not limited to, clinical-medical work, worldwide humanitarian crisis management, public and private pandemic preparedness, outbreak response and participation in various high-level and field assessments, program reviews and medical research programs. With decades of experience in multi-sectoral consulting – including large scale civil protection and highly challenging environments, she has made significant contributions to the field of public health. Dr. Wichro's work exemplifies a profound commitment to improving health outcomes on a global scale, demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication in every aspect of her diverse and impactful career.Dr. Wichro's areas of specialization include serving in health emergencies such as Ebola, Polio, Measles, Bird Flu, COVID-19, and many more for the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission (EC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She also participated in COVID-19 management and Influenza Pandemic Planning and Preparedness in Austria. Dr. Wichro has served as an International Public Health Expert in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Albania, South Sudan, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Cambodia, Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Pacific Countries, and the USA.Dr. Wichro and her team serve their clientele with technical advice and activities related to capacity building, advocacy, reviews, assessment, strategic and high-level coordination, leadership, risk assessment, rapid response, operational management, complex problem-solving, data analysis, basic research in global health, humanitarian emergencies and health system strengthening, health security, and community engagement.While embarking on her professional medical and public health career path, Dr. Wichro obtained further training and education in Economics, Ethics, and International Law in Armed Conflict to serve her clients even better and systems-oriented. She is also a Psycho-Social expert in the EU (European Union) Civil Protection Mechanism and a trainer in High-Level EU courses. Dr. Wichro completed her Medical Training at the Medical University of Graz and the University Clinic of Graz, Austria. Dr. Wichro received her Master's in Public International Health from Boston University and her Master of Arts from Karl-Franzens University in Graz, Austria. Upon completing these degrees, Dr. Wichro continued her education through various coursework at Harvard University School of Public Health. Most recently, she earned her Executive Master of International Law from Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Wichro has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the healthcare industry. In 2023, she was selected as the Top Global Impact Health Consultant of the Decade and was featured in the 1st Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2022 she received the Humanitarian of the Year Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and was honored as one of IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders at their Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. She graced the Front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She was honored at IAOTP's 2021 Annual Awards Gala as an Empowered Woman of the Year and for her selection as Top International Public Health Expert of the Year for 2020. Dr. Wichro was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard and Reuters Billboard at New York's Times Square and on the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas strip.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Wichro is an active volunteer for Disaster and Humanitarian Relief. She is a devoted Senior Technical Expert, Trainer and Facilitator for the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism and an Acute Psychosocial Support contributor to the Crisis Response Journal. She has lent her expertise to the 7.5 Earthquake scenario in Romania and other projects for the European Commission.Dr. Wichro is also a sought-after speaker on managing health security threats and pandemics and contributes to numerous professional publications.Looking back, Dr. Wichro attributes her success to her concern for human health, interdisciplinarity and cross-sectoral understanding, perseverance, and passion for all her undertakings. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. She is committed to making a difference in people's lives through her volunteer work and professional endeavors.For more information on Dr. Erika Wichro, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube