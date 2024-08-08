Sistersong Hosts Rose En Blanc Poolside Chat In Martha's Vineyard To Celebrate And Empower Black Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This event is not just a celebration but a call to action, as we continue to advance the cause of reproductive justice and empower each other to create lasting change.” - Monica Simpson, Executive Director at SisterSongOAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SisterSong, a leading Southern-based, national membership organization, is thrilled to announce the "Rose En Blanc" Poolside Chat, an elegant and empowering event to be held in Martha's Vineyard. This special gathering is part of SisterSong's ongoing efforts to build a robust network of individuals and organizations dedicated to improving the reproductive lives of marginalized communities.



The "Rose En Blanc" Poolside Chat is a unique opportunity for Black women to come together, dressed in beautiful white attire, to engage in meaningful conversations, celebrate their achievements, and strengthen connections within the community. The event will feature critical discussions on the Reproductive Justice Movement, offering a platform for sharing insights and experiences that drive SisterSong's work forward.



SisterSong is a national organization based in the South. It is committed to building an effective network that improves institutional policies and systems impacting the reproductive lives of marginalized communities. Through advocacy, education, and action, SisterSong strives to ensure that all women and people can achieve reproductive justice.



“We are excited to host the 'Rose En Blanc' Poolside Chat in Martha's Vineyard, a space where we can honor the resilience and accomplishments of Black women. This event is not just a celebration but a call to action, as we continue to advance the cause of reproductive justice and empower each other to create lasting change.” - Monica Simpson, Executive Director at SisterSong



Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with inspiring dialogue, networking opportunities, and celebrating the vibrant community supporting SisterSong's mission. The event underscores SisterSong's commitment to fostering a supportive environment where Black women can thrive and lead the charge for reproductive justice.



ABOUT SISTERSONG

SisterSong is a Southern-based, national membership organization. Our purpose is to build an effective network of individuals and organizations to improve institutional policies and systems that impact the reproductive lives of marginalized communities. Through our work, we seek to ensure that all women and people have the power and means to make decisions about their bodies, families, and communities.

