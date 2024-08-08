AE Wealth Management Hits $30 Billion Milestone Plus Ranked Among Nation's Top Rias

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

For the sixth year in a row, AE Wealth Management (AEWM) has managed to rise in the ranks of the top 50 Registered Advisory (RIA) firms by earning the number 19 spot in Advisor (FA) magazine's "2024 RIA Ranking " while simultaneously reaching a $30 billion assets under management milestone.



AEWM finished 2023 with $25.1 billion in AUM. In the first six months of this year, the firm has brought in more than $5 billion in new assets to achieve the $30 billion mark. Since 2018, AEWM has averaged a 42 percent annual growth and, for the past seven years, has continued to rise in the ranks of Top RIAs on this list.

"I believe what makes AEWM unique and successful as an RIA is how we consistently provide a full-service experience for our clients," said Chris Radford, President of AE Wealth Management. "Our advisors are entrepreneurs working hard to build their client's portfolio, and we assist them every step in that journey. From the transition to the platform to training and back-office support, we are genuinely their partner."

In addition, AEWM ranked 32 in Financial Advisor magazine's FA's "Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms." The magazine compares year-end growth to the previous year to determine the fastest-growing ranking. FA's RIA survey ranks 400 independent RIA firms that file with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) based on assets under management at year-end.

AE Wealth Management oversees more than $30 billion

in total platform assets as of

June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit

.

About AE Wealth Management

AE Wealth Management (AEWM) is one of America's fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms. It offers an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources independent financial advisors can use to help clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate more significant value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing cutting-edge technology – and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers – on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AEWM is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser located in Topeka, Kansas, managing $30 billion in assets under management.

For more information:







Brie Parks, 866.363.9595

[email protected]

SOURCE AE Wealth Management