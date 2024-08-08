Elevate Textiles Names Elizabeth K. Ren, Head Of Corporate Development And Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth

K. Ren (Liz) has joined the company as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy.

Elizabeth K. Ren, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy for Elevate Textiles

Continue Reading

"We are excited to have Liz join Elevate's Leadership Team," said Jeffrey P. Pritchett, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors for Elevate Textiles. "Liz's expertise and insights in identifying new opportunities and driving top line growth make her a valued addition to Elevate as we accelerate our focus on key product and market opportunities across our leading textile brands. She will work with each of our Division Presidents and me to drive commercial growth opportunities to better serve our customers."

Ms. Ren joins Elevate with more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, corporate development, investment banking, corporate finance, operations and treasury, with proven success in leading teams in executing strategic initiatives and driving growth, cash flow and profitability. She most recently worked as Chief Executive Officer for The City Kitchen, a private company that operates shared commercial kitchen facilities and provides food safety education services. She will continue on the Board of Directors for The City Kitchen. Her career has included key financial and executive positions across private and Fortune 100 companies including Under Armour, Vertis Communications, Pitney Bowes and Merrill Lynch among others. She is a graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where she earned a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Operations Strategy.

Ms. Ren is based out of Elevate's global headquarters in Charlotte, NC where she will work across Elevate's brands - American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components.

About Elevate Textiles

Elevate Textiles offers distinguished global textile brands including American & Efird ,

Burlington, Cone Denim ,

Gütermann

and

Safety Components . With a global array of premium fabric and thread solutions focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality craftsmanship, Elevate and its portfolio brands provide products that surround us every day and in all facets of life. We offer advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions across vast industries including fashion and functional apparel, footwear, military, fire, medical, athletic, automotive, aerospace, outdoor, and other specialty sectors. Elevate is committed to delivering solutions that protect and enhance our lives through its global manufacturing platform. To learn more about Elevate Textiles and our brands, visit

elevatetextiles

and follow us on

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Elevate Textiles