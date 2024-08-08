Embrace Autumn's Charm In Coastal Mississippi With New Developments And Unforgettable Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BILOXI, Miss., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the flurry of summer activity gives way to fall, Coastal Mississippi's 62 miles of shoreline transforms into a haven of autumnal wonder with a rich array of offerings along the picturesque shores – from leisurely beach strolls to new boutique stays and recently opened elegant dining options – there's so much more to explore.

Coastal Mississippi's three coastal counties are filled with southern hospitality, rich history, and vibrant community spirit. To help visitors plan their fall getaways, Coastal Mississippi has gathered a list of 11 fall highlights from the destination:

New Developments:



Driftwood Motel : For that unique boutique Gulf Coast feel with a nod to vacations of the '60s and '70s, the newly renovated Driftwood Motel in Bay St. Louis is not your parents motor lodge. This newly renovated complex breathes new life into the forgotten motor court experience of a bygone era featuring echos of the community's past. The perfect destination for hip travelers of all ages.

Field's Italian : Opening this fall in Ocean Springs, Field's Italian will be located downtown on Washington Avenue, marking the next installment in the Nicaud Group family of hotels and restaurants. The location will be a family-style restaurant with large-portion pasta and salads, including a selection of flatbreads, house made ravioli, Bolognese, their grandmother's meatball recipe, and more. Additionally, located atop the restaurant will be The Artesian Hotel , featuring eight rooms ready for vacationers.

Hen House of Bay St. Louis : The recently opened Hen House of Bay St. Louis features everything from wine and cocktails to charcuterie and light bites in a lovely speakeasy bar. Travelers will be taken aback by the velvet interior, moody lighting, and true speakeasy atmosphere the new location offers. Altered Reality Brewing : In the heart of Biloxi, Altered Reality Brewing recently opened and prides itself on being a family and pet friendly destination for everyone. Travelers can find a laid-back atmosphere with great craft beer and unique seltzers on tap.

Coastal Experiences:



Horn Island Campout : From exploring sand dunes to trying your hand at painting or sculpting the native flora and fauna, a Horn Island campout from Etholtera Art Studio's Wild Horizon Expeditions is the ultimate immersive nature lover's retreat. Part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore and once the inspiration for much of Walter Inglis Anderson's works, travelers can connect with nature and build resilience as they walk in the footsteps of Anderson by day and sleep under a canopy of coastal stars.

Old Fort Bayou Blueway : A 13-mile paradise, Old Fort Bayou provides a beautiful vista for canoeing or kayaking that runs from the longleaf pine savannas south of Vancleave through the Sandhill Crane Wildlife Refuge ending at the mouth of the Biloxi Bay in Ocean Springs.

Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art : Located under majestic oaks on the Mississippi Sound in Biloxi, Ohr-O'Keefe features the ceramics of George E. Ohr (1857-1918), the self-proclaimed "Mad Potter of Biloxi," as well as contemporary and historical exhibitions.

Biloxi Lighthouse : Biloxi's iconic landmark, the Biloxi Lighthouse is one of the most photographed sites on the Gulf Coast. As the weather becomes cooler, travelers can climb the 65-foot-tall tower for a unique viewing experience.

Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Airboat Swamp Tours : Take a ride on the wild side at the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Airboat Swamp Tour in Moss Point. Visitors will see some of the oldest and largest alligators at the oldest gator farm in Mississippi and transverse through the pristine swamplands by airboat.

INFINITY Science Center : In Pearlington, travelers can immerse themselves in everything science and space at the INFINITY Science Center, an official visitor center for NASA Stennis Space Center. In the fall, the non-profit science museum becomes a dream escape thanks to the foliage and heritage walking trail . Cruisin Tikis Bay St. Louis : For an adventure-packed tour on the water, travelers can board the Cruisin Tiki bar, known as the most photographed boat on the Coast. During the trip, a USCG-licensed captain takes guests to the best spots on the water and shares local stories from the region.

"This fall, we're thrilled to offer an array of new developments and happenings for travelers," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Our destination is a place where tranquility and adventure combine, especially in the fall. We are thrilled to welcome visitors to experience all the beauty and charm of Coastal Mississippi."

