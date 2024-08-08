Delta Homeowner Wins Centra Home Renovation Contest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centra Windows and Centra Cares have chosen a deserving Delta family to receive the life-changing gift of new windows

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centra Windows and Centra Cares are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Home Renovation Contest . This year's recipients, Tanya Trottier and her daughters Amelia and Elizabeth, were chosen from a pool of hundreds of nominees and have shown remarkable resilience in the face of personal loss and home-related challenges. Centra is honoured to award them with comprehensive, high-performance window and door upgrades that will greatly enhance their home and energy efficiency.



Tanya Trottier's life changed dramatically in 2018 with the sudden loss of her husband. Facing both disability and financial strain, she struggled with extensive water damage and a mishandled renovation project that left her home in disarray. Funds originally set aside for window replacement instead had to be used to repair the house, leaving her with serious issues in terms of home comfort.

Built in 1959, Tanya's home features a mix of outdated windows, including rotting wood-framed ones that contribute to severe moisture build-up and drafts. Living near a busy port and under a flight path has further impacted the family's comfort. The new, custom-made windows from Centra will address these issues by improving energy efficiency, reducing noise, and boosting security.

This marks Centra Cares' sixth annual Home Renovation Contest.“This contest really exemplifies who we are at Centra,” says CEO Garett Wall.“Our main driver as a company is to support families and our local communities. Seeing the difference these contests have made and all the effort our Employee Owners put in to help these deserving people is such a privilege and truly inspiring.”

Centra Cares has helped a number of families with the gift of new windows, with past winners staying connected and sharing their positive experiences. The Trottier family now joins this special community, with their renovation scheduled for August 24th.

For more information about Centra Cares and their work to help communities, please visit centra.ca .

About Centra Windows : 100% Employee Owned and driven by a mission to help and support families, Centra has grown rapidly to become the leading authority on windows in BC and Alberta. A true Canadian success story, recent momentum has seen them more than double in size over just three years, raise over $2 million for good causes, and be awarded as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

