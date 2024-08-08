Vocable AI Spotlighted In Venturebeat For Introducing Instant Content Strategy Aimed At Small And Medium Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gaining traction as a top marketing partner for businesses seeking a competitive marketing boost, Vocable AI recently received attention in a VentureBeat spotlight introducing its new tools.

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Artificial intelligence tools are flooding the market, with many of them offering more of the same. Vocable AI , a leading name in artificial intelligence, recently landed in VentureBeat with an article introducing its most recent set of tools, which are aimed to drastically improve the marketing efforts of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Built to help fill in the marketing gaps, Vocable AI helps smaller businesses rival the marketing power of top brands without the need for a big business marketing budget.

Vocable AI Fills in the Gaps for SMB Marketing

While many AI companies are targeting big business, Vocable AI is happy to help small-to-midsize teams leverage their creativity and talents using cutting-edge AI tools to simplify the marketing process while dramatically increasing the quality and value of content pieces. With its integrated AI platform, Vocable AI helps businesses minimize their grunt work while automating their content lifecycle. Companies of all sizes can receive support from“initial research and ideation to the final stages of creation and publishing” according to the recent VentureBeat announcement.



Modern businesses are heavily dependent upon digital marketing for outreach, with the customer demand for content constantly growing, but complex strategies can be challenging for SMBs. Vocable AI has introduced its full–and growing–platform that aims to help smaller businesses match their content strategies to align with more financially competitive industry peers. Straight out of the gate, the platform helps companies start improving on day one.



Using a single link, Vocable AI can effortlessly scan and analyze a company's business website, learning everything it needs to know from a swift audit. This comparison is critical in helping Vocable AI to identify relevant topics, learn the brand voice, and offer tailored suggestions. Combining its analysis with industry trends and audience preferences, Vocable AI helps brands define their content strategy and stick to it, improving traffic along the way.



“AI is leveling the playing field for small and midsize businesses. With AI, SMBs can now tap into enterprise-grade resources for fully scaled, data-driven content marketing.” Iman Oubou , the Vocable AI co-founder, shared in the VentureBeat article.

Keeping In-House Creators on Brand

Consistency is key with Vocable AI, which is why it leverages so many different data inputs to help companies stay in alignment. As teams work to generate content, this AI platform keeps them in line, offering insights and recommendations to help the content remain consistent while increasing the performance of individual pieces, as well as the website as a whole, along the way.



Vocable AI offers a completely tailored experience, providing value and insights on a per-team basis rather than simply presenting a one-size-fits-all approach. With its user-friendly platform design and in-depth content intelligence, the platform is designed to operate as a trusted content studio and assistant for teams of all sizes.

An Integrated Platform and Partner for Growing Marketing Teams

AI platforms are becoming more prominent, but Vocable AI distinguishes itself as an individual in a sea of clones. Leveraging top content creation tools and artificial intelligence allows it to meet the specialized needs of businesses, whether they need help with generating content ideas or just providing that final written polish on a piece. Made to support the ambition and creativity that SMBs are known for, Vocable AI is made to help drive traffic to websites through long-form content that has been optimized on every level to boost performance.



“This evolution is about developing solutions that not only address the unique challenges our users face at different stages of their business but also grow with them, providing the necessary know-how and AI infrastructure to execute effectively,” shared co-founder Iman Oubou.



As teams work, this new platform lends a helping hand when it can. Vocable AI has been designed to act as a support system rather than a standalone content creation tool–although its list of features certainly makes it able to play the parts of any missing team members. Its dynamic interface helps it to bring teams together in an integrated platform that walks them through the content creation process while helping them improve with recommendations and content generation support on each new piece.

Vocable AI: Bringing Big Business Marketing to SMBs Through Tailored Solutions

While many AI companies are targeting businesses by offering a way to eliminate the need for employees, Vocable AI believes that effective AI systems should enhance human creators rather than outright replace them. The VentureBeat article defines this approach as the“thoughtful integration” of artificial intelligence, a difference that Vocable AI believes will help SMBs leverage the personal touch smaller businesses are known for while adding some of the performance boosters of marketing strategies currently being embraced at larger companies.

Contact:

Company: Vocable AI

Website:

Contact: Iman Oubou

Email: ...



