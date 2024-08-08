Pastor Eric Readon Announces New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church Livestream To Connect With Miami Gardens Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pastor Eric Readon, Pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Eric Readon launches New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church's livestream to expand community outreach, offering spiritual guidance and support.

- Pastor Eric ReadonMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Eric Readon, the leader of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, is proud to announce the launch of a new livestream initiative aimed at expanding the church's outreach and engagement with the Miami Gardens community. This innovative program will broadcast church services and community events live on Facebook, providing greater access to spiritual guidance and community support for all residents.Pastor Readon has been a cornerstone of the Miami Gardens community, dedicating his life to uplifting and supporting local residents through various charitable efforts, spiritual leadership, and community development projects. Under his guidance, New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church has become a beacon of hope, offering numerous programs that cater to the spiritual and practical needs of the community.Community Programs and Initiatives- Pastor Readon has spearheaded several initiatives that have made a significant impact on the Miami Gardens community:- Food Drives and Meal Programs: The church regularly organizes food drives and meal programs to support families in need, ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry.- Youth Outreach and Education: Through various youth programs, Pastor Readon has created safe spaces for children and teenagers to learn, grow, and develop valuable life skills. These programs include tutoring, mentorship, and recreational activities.- Support for the Elderly: Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the elderly, the church offers assistance with daily activities, companionship, and healthcare support, helping to improve their quality of life.- Job Training and Employment Assistance: Pastor Readon has implemented job training programs to equip community members with the skills needed to secure stable employment, thereby fostering economic growth and stability within the community.The launch of the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church livestream on Facebook marks a significant milestone in Pastor Readon's mission to make spiritual guidance and community support more accessible. This initiative will:- Enhance Accessibility: Allowing individuals who are unable to attend in person, whether due to health, mobility, or other reasons, to participate in church services and community events.- Foster Connection: Providing a platform for community members to engage with each other and with church leaders in real-time, fostering a sense of unity and support.- Expand Outreach: Reaching a broader audience beyond the immediate community, spreading the church's positive message and initiatives to a wider demographic."We are thrilled to launch this new livestream initiative, which we believe will greatly enhance our ability to connect with and support our community. In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to find innovative ways to bring people together, offer spiritual guidance, and provide practical assistance. Our mission has always been to serve and uplift the Miami Gardens community, and this new platform will help us do just that.", Says Pastor Eric Readon.About New Beginning Missionary Baptist ChurchNew Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, FL, has been a vital part of the community for over two decades. Under the leadership of Pastor Eric Readon, the church has grown into a vibrant hub of spiritual growth, community support, and social outreach. The church's mission is to serve God by serving the community, offering a range of programs and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its congregation and the wider community. These include:- Weekly Worship Services: Inspiring and inclusive worship services that cater to all age groups, fostering a sense of belonging and spiritual enrichment.- Educational Programs: Bible study groups, Sunday school for children, and adult education classes that deepen the understanding of faith and promote lifelong learning.- Community Outreach: Regular food drives, clothing donations, and financial assistance programs that provide vital support to those in need.- Youth Programs: Activities and mentorship programs aimed at empowering the next generation, helping them develop strong moral values and leadership skills.- Support Groups: Counseling and support groups for individuals and families dealing with a variety of challenges, including addiction, loss, and mental health issues.New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church is dedicated to making a positive impact in Miami Gardens, fostering a community where everyone feels loved, supported, and empowered to lead fulfilling lives. The church's new livestream initiative on Facebook is a testament to its commitment to embracing modern technology to reach and support even more people.About Pastor Eric Readon:Pastor Eric Readon has been a dedicated leader and advocate for the Miami Gardens community for many years. His commitment to service and his passion for making a positive impact have earned him widespread respect and admiration. Under his leadership, New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church continues to thrive as a source of hope, faith, and support for all.

Bible Study with Pastor Eric Readon of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, Florida