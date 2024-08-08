Renee Mcdonald Selected As Top Clinic Manager Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ms. Renee McDonald, Manager and App Developer for WellBeing4me, was recently selected as Top Clinic Manager of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. McDonald has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. McDonald is an exceptional counselor, psychotherapist, business owner and mindfulness practitioner at Butterfly Courage as well as the clinic manager and app developer for WellBeing4Me, her private practice that offers individual, couples and family therapy, as well as clinical supervision, coaching, training, spiritual guidance and mentoring. In addition, she serves as Director of Australian Online Therapy Training (AOTT) Pty Ltd. AOTT assists online therapists and online businesses to create a better experience for their clients and customers. Through Renee's continuous training experience over the past 17 years, within training people within her own company, government, non-government, corporate, and community organizations, Renee brings this expertise to the online space and to online therapy. She also runs courses as a workshop facilitator and leader through Heart & Soul Movement (TM) where she offers retreats, workshops and group classes - spiritual practice and wellness sessions.Ms. McDonald's areas of expertise include but are not limited to HR Consulting, Business Consulting, Management Consulting, Educational Consulting, Healthcare Consulting, Non-profit Consulting, Executive Coaching, Life Coaching, Career Development Coaching, and IT Consulting.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McDonald earned her Associate's Diploma in Music, Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management from the Australian Institute of Music in 1996. She earned her Bachelors of Counseling/Coaching in 2019, followed by her Graduate Diploma of Counseling, Mental Health Counseling in 2002, and then her Master's degree in Counseling in 2008 from the Australian College of Applied Professions. In addition, she has Certifications in Training and Assessment in Breastfeeding from the Australian Breastfeeding Association.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McDonald has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Clinic Manager of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. McDonald for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, McDonald attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

