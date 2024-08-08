Evrythink Wants To Help Startups And Smes Survive Longer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

There's an epidemic of poor management among startups and SMEs, causing many of them to fail unnecessarily. Enter EvryThink

- Orlando PedroAMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EvryThink will be present at WebSummit 2024. Co-founded by finance tech executive Pedro Orlando and Cannes Lions award-winning designer Ramon Sanchez , EvryThink is developing an all-in-one, modular AI-powered financial management platform designed specifically for very early-stage startups and SMEs.EvryThink aims to be your finance partner from day one. There's an epidemic of poor financial management for startups and SMEs, causing most of them to fail when it can be prevented. A good grip on their finances from day one will give founders and entrepreneurs an edge and a better understanding of their business. EvryThink can help them look at the future with an easy tool that requires no financial expertise, powered by AI that acts as the finance teams they don't yet have.Early-stage startups and SMEs, led by a new wave of founders, require a fresh generation of financial tools. Most existing solutions are over 30 years old, lack integration, and fail to scale with growing business needs. These outdated systems are often expensive and difficult to use. Additionally, implementing AI on these ineffective platforms does little to solve the underlying problems. With the advancements in AI models and agents, we can put, for the first time in history, the power of full finance teams at the fingertips of early-stage startups.In 2022, the European Union had a vibrant economic landscape with 32 million enterprises, collectively employing 160 million people and generating a net turnover of €38 trillion. Notably, 99% of these businesses were micro and small enterprises, contributing significantly to the economy with €12.2 trillion in net turnover.The U.S. also showed dynamic business growth in 2023, with a record 5.5 million new business applications filed, indicating robust entrepreneurial activity. Nearly 1.8 million of these are expected to become employer businesses, showcasing potential for substantial job creation. EvryThink is filling a significant gap left by legacy tools in a market expected to reach $225 billion by 2028.EvryThink is committed to not only helping early-stage startups and SMEs survive longer but also making a significant impact on the broader economy. By providing financial tools with an AI layer that reduces the need for a finance team and grows alongside businesses, EvryThink enables these companies to thrive. This initiative supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 8 by fostering decent work and economic growth.With tech solutions that enhance operations, EvryThink helps create jobs and build resilience against market disruptions. Additionally, EvryThink's grant program offers lifetime free access to B Corporations, non-profits, and educational institutions, reinforcing its dedication to supporting these organizations in their growth and financial management.Pedro Orlando, Co-Founder, stated,“When you are starting out with your companies, either as a founder, a freelancer or a serial entrepreneur, there's not much out there for you in terms of tools for finances. Most are expensive, difficult to use, require a learning curve and as a founder, you don't have time for that. You also don't have money for a finance team. So we are creating this tool that will solve all of that, work for you better than your accounting, and you can start for free."Ramon Sanchez, Co-Founder, added,“Our vision is to create tools that are not only powerful but also incredibly easy to use. We designed EvryThink so that even those without financial expertise can navigate it effortlessly, while finance teams will appreciate its comprehensive functionality and efficiency.”Upcoming Event: WebSummit 2024EvryThink will be present at WebSummit 2024 in Lisbon this year as an Alpha startup, presenting the tool to founders. If you are an early founder reading this, you will be around, meet the founding team in person.Beta Test OpportunityEvryThink is also accepting Beta test users for their advanced features and offers free lifetime access to full features to those founders or startups that want to participate and take the tool for a spin. Limited spots apply, so visit their website to sign up.About EvryThinkEvryThink is an innovative financial management platform designed specifically for early-stage startups and SMEs. By offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade tools and a scalable model, EvryThink ensures startups have the financial capabilities they need to succeed from day one.

