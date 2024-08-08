عربي


Indian Ambassador Presents Credentials

8/8/2024 2:41:39 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign Ministry Secretary-General for diplomatic and Expatriates Affairs Majid Qatarneh on Wednesday received a copy of Ambassador of India to Jordan Manish Chauhan's credentials as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Jordan Times

