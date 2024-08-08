Indian Ambassador Presents Credentials

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign Secretary-General for and Expatriates Affairs Majid Qatarneh on Wednesday received a copy of Ambassador of India to Jordan Manish Chauhan's credentials as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.