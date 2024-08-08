Washington Traffic Safety Commission Urges Using Sober Ride Options To Get Home Safely

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increased DUI patrols begin August 12 through Day

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) is urging Washingtonians to use sober ride options to prevent impaired driving and ensure the safety of Washington's roadways. In 2023, there were 810 traffic fatalities in Washington, with 400 of those involving an impaired driver. Roadway deaths involving an impaired driver increased 59 percent from 2019 to 2023, but we may be seeing the start of a decline in 2024.

"We all have a responsibility to keep our roads safe," said WTSC External Relations Director, Mark McKechnie. "Drunk driving is one of the greatest threats on our roads. By choosing a sober ride option, you can help prevent tragedies and protect yourself and others on the road."

Impairment begins at a lower blood alcohol concentration (BAC) than the current .08 legal limit. Reduced coordination, difficulty steering, reduced ability to track moving objects, and reduced response to emergency situations begin at .05 BAC. Crash risk is doubled for a person at .05 and tripled at .07 BAC, compared to a sober driver.

The WTSC offers several recommendations for sober ride options:



Designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs

Use ride share services

Take public transportation, such as buses or trains

Call a taxi or other car service Stay the night at your destination, if possible

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be conducting DUI high-visibility patrols beginning August 12 through Labor Day. Patrols will be monitoring traffic for instances of impaired driving and removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

New PSAs in English and Spanish from the WTSC will air on streaming video and audio platforms, radio, social media, and out of home media during the emphasis period encouraging the use of ride options to get home safely. A 30-second video called, "Plan Ahead," can be viewed at .

For more information on impaired driving prevention and sober ride options, please visit .

SOURCE Washington Traffic Safety Commission