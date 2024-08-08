Emmanuel And Myra Saraza-Pacheco Selected As Top Executives Of The Year In The Arts, Entertainment And Events By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Emmanuel Pacheco and his wife Myra Saraza-Pacheco, Co-founders of MyEmmy Productions, were recently selected as Top Executives of the Year in the Arts, Entertainment, and Events for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for their outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaWith over 2 decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Myra and Emmanuel co-founded MyEmmy Productions, a production company that coordinates, produces, and promotes events and functions throughout North America and internationally. They leverage their skills in talent development and social media promotion to showcase the achievements of various artists, such as professional cabaret ballroom, salsa dancers singers, acrobats and actors. They also enjoy finding ways to merge their experiences and passions to support the health and well-being of themselves and others.Some events/projects they have been involved in include: Promotions, social media strategy and management of Voiceover Artist and Actor, Benjamin Pacheco; Promotions, social media strategy and management of Professional Cabaret Ballroom couple, World Amateur Cabaret Champions, 2016 & 2017 Blackpool Finalists, 2018 Blackpool Youngest Vice Champions, World of Dance Tour Headliners, JLo's NBC World of Dance Season 1 & Season 2 TV Show Competitors, Luka & Jenalyn; Promotions and management of Professional Salsa couple, 3x World Amateur Salsa Champions, 2015 World Latin Dance Cup Finalists, Raymond & Jenalyn; Promotions and management of Professional International Disc Jockey, DJ RAYZOR; Promotions and management of Motivational speakers and dance program in schools, SIBLING REVELRY; SAS Institute Canada 2014 Employee Gala Evening Show; Live Ustream Broadcast (4 consecutive years): World Latin Dance Cup in San Diego/Las Vegas/Miami (2010-2013); Toronto Dances with the Stars event (6 consecutive years) in collaboration with 2some Dance Company; Dancing with the Stars live half-time show @ the Air Canada Centre in Toronto; 1st, 2nd and 3rd Annual Gratitude Gala at the Rose Theatre; Live entertainment show for the United Nations Environmental Summit Dinner in New York City; Promotions and management of the Brampton Tenor, Ramon Saraza; Brampton Symphony Rose Theatre productions; and Brampton Theatre School production of Les Miserables at the famous Wintergarden Theatre in Toronto.Currently, Emmanuel Pacheco is Head of Central Greenfield Acquisitions at Google, and a public speaker with his latest endeavor,“Thing about hard problems” masterclass, which uses the cube method to solving seemingly impossible challenges. Myra Saraza-Pacheco is a pianist/music teacher since graduating with her Associate of Musicianship at the Western Conservatory of Music at the age of 16, and used her professional background in Child Study, Psychology and Nursing to develop a successful career as a public health nurse at the Region of Peel promoting health and wellness in creative and innovative ways for over 20 years. Both are proud owners of the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Conductor's Baton with the Googler Orchestra in Mountainview, California on June 23, 2023.Throughout their illustrious career, Emmanuel & Myra have received many awards and accolades and have been recognized worldwide for their accomplishments. This year they will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. They will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for their selection as Top Executives of the Year in the Arts, Entertainment, and Events.In addition to their successful career, Emmanuel & Myra have volunteered for the 2015 Pan Am Games Opening Ceremonies, Cirque du Soleil, and World of Dance events in Toronto, Los Angeles, Trinidad & Tobago, the Philippines and across North America during a World of Dance Live Tour.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Emmanuel & Myra Saraza-Pacheco for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. They are inspirational, influential, and true visionaries and thought leaders. We cannot wait to meet them and celebrate their accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Emmanuel & Myra attribute their success to their perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors they had along the way. When not working, they enjoy traveling the world and spending time with their family. In the future, they hope to inspire, mentor and influence those getting into the field of entertainment.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. 