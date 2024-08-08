Jamie Lee Curtis Is A ‘Loner’ When She's Not Working

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Jamie Lee Curtis has said that she is a bit of a loner in her personal life, but relishes the opportunity to with her co-stars.

The actress said: "I'm really quite a loner when I'm in my own life, but in my work, I get to embrace people and I've been doing that for a long time."

Curtis, who stars alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the new action-comedy movie 'Borderlands', relished spending time with Blanchett.

She told 'Extra': "We've bonded in a really lovely way. Obviously, Cate lives far, far away... Chances that I would have ended up in a movie with her were very small, and so the opportunity presented itself... and I went to Budapest."

Curtis is also looking forward to reuniting with actress Lindsay Lohan for the sequel of 'Freaky Friday'.

The actress known for her performance in 'A Fish Called Wanda', among many others, said it's "insane" to work with the 38-year-old actress after so many years.

"She's grown up. She's had a baby of her own... She's 38 years old. I mean, how crazy is that? She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it's insane."

Curtis has enjoyed a hugely successful career, but she doesn't obsess about winning awards.

The movie star had previously shared that she's developed a philosophical attitude towards award shows over recent years, co reported.

She once told 'Entertainment Tonight'”: "It's out of your control... At the end, win or lose, it doesn't matter."