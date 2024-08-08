Reinvigorating The Legendary BSA Brand

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Classic Legends , the youngest motorcycle brand has carved a niche in the Indian motorcycle by offering the widest portfolio of retro-modern motorcycles, seamlessly blending old-school styling with contemporary features. This approach not only caters to today's motorcycle buyers' expectations of modern but also introduces them to the timeless allure of classic motorcycles.



BSA Gold Star





The company is all set for the resurgence of the legendary BSA Brand with the Gold Star. This iconic motorcycle, synonymous with British motorcycling heritage, is set to make a triumphant return, seamlessly blending vintage charm with cutting-edge technology.





The wide portfolio of retro-modern motorcycles started with the introduction of Jawa brand in the country in 2018, followed by the historic Yezdi brand in 2022. Classic Legends' diverse portfolio not only meets the varied preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts but also educates modern buyers about the rich heritage of these iconic brands. By infusing modern amenities into classic designs, these motorcycles transcend generational boundaries, appealing to riders of all ages who value both style and substance on two wheels. Some of the marquee products from the company are as below:









Jawa 350 : The Jawa 350 embodies the essence of nostalgia with its classic design cues and robust performance. It pays homage to its legendary predecessor while integrating modern upgrades for enhanced reliability and comfort on today's roads.

Jawa Perak : As India's first factory-custom bobber motorcycle, the Jawa Perak stands out with its minimalist design and powerful performance. It combines the raw appeal of a bobber with modern features like a liquid-cooled engine and dual-channel ABS, offering a unique riding experience.

Jawa 42 Bobber : The Jawa 42 Bobber adds a contemporary twist to the classic bobber style. With its distinctive look and agile handling, it appeals to riders seeking a blend of retro aesthetics and urban functionality.

Jawa 42: Jawa 42 is a cruiser bike here to disrupt the neo-retro segment. The updated Jawa 42 Version makes the motorcycle more modern than ever before.

Yezdi Roadster : Reviving the iconic Yezdi brand, Classic Legends introduces the Yezdi Roadster, known for its timeless design and rugged build. It caters to enthusiasts who appreciate heritage and seek reliability in their motorcycles. Yezdi Adventure : Designed for exploration, the Yezdi Adventure combines retro styling with adventure-ready features. It promises versatility and capability, making it ideal for both urban commutes and off-road escapades.





And now, the revival of the BSA Gold Star will be a testament to Classic Legends' dedication to preserving motorcycle heritage. With the addition of the BSA Gold Star, Classic Legends further strengthens its position as a leader in the Indian motorcycle market.





About Classic Legends

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & International markets. The company currently boasts of an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring to consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the retro classic motorcycle market.





Launched in 2018, Jawa Motorcycles was the first brand to be re-introduced as a part of the Classic Legends stable. Soon after the launch, the brand became the top searched motorcycle brand on Google with its inventory for 10 months sold out in the first month itself. Jawa is now an established motorcycling lifestyle brand, having iconic models like the Jawa, 42 & Perak in its portfolio.



The launch of Yezdi Motorcycles in 2022 introduced three distinct motorcycles models, purpose built to celebrate the spirit of fun, thrill & adventure. The combined product portfolio of Jawa & Yezdi brands, offers a full gamut of premium models, catering to entire motorcycling spectrum from urban city rides, off-roading to long distance touring.